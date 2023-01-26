Mary Brown's Chicken invites aspiring Canadian DJs to Tasty Mix with Canada's own DJ Charlie B

The new 10-part YouTube series will shine the spotlight on up-and-coming talent from across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mary Brown's Chicken, one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant chains, unveiled its new Tasty Mix series – an initiative built to shine a light on the distinct sounds of emerging Canadian DJs from coast-to-coast. This first of its kind project is launched in collaboration with world-famous (and Canada's own) DJ Charlie B. The 10-part YouTube series will showcase the raw talent coming from Canada's flourishing music community and create a path for more success.

DJ Charlie B, Photo Credit: Donte Chung (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Music unites communities and Mary Brown's Chicken has been providing the fuel to communities across Canada since 1969. Tasty Mix celebrates those deep connections that great music and great food foster. Mary Brown's Chicken has always been an avid supporter of the communities they operate in through numerous local fund-raising efforts and through the brand's national corporate charity, BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Club), whose mantra is "Opportunity Changes Everything." Charlie B is also widely known for his philanthropy and willingness to help his community, such as through his work with the Black Health Alliance and Jessie's Centre. He's also led backpack and school supplies drives and raised money during the pandemic for DJs through an initiative he called Saturday Love, which helped 50+ DJs.

Is musical mixology your passion? Do you have the recipe for musical greatness? Mary Brown's Chicken and DJ Charlie B invite you to Tasty Mix for a chance to be profiled in their series. Participants selected will be promoted digitally to a national audience, connect with the country's bustling music community and chop it up in the studio at Cherry Beach Sound with DJ Charlie B in Toronto over some delicious Mary Brown's! Mary Brown's Chicken and DJ Charlie B want to boost your profile and have Canadians coast-to-coast get to know your name. Benefit from a significant AD spend being pumped behind your content and pushed across Mary Brown's and Charlie B's social channels.

To enter, please visit marybrowns.com/tastymix and submit your application by Feb. 10.

