Mary Brown's Chicken expands with its first international restaurant in Northern Ireland

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken – the 100 per cent Canadian-owned quick service restaurant – is pleased to announce its expansion overseas with the opening of its first international restaurant in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

As Canada's largest and fastest-growing chicken quick-service restaurant, Mary Brown's Chicken, which will be known internationally as MB Chicken, can't wait to bring its delicious Signature Chicken and Taters (hand-cut potato wedges tossed in Signature recipe breading), and locally sourced methodology – to the U.K.

"For 55 years Canadians have made Mary Brown's Chicken their first choice for fresh, delicious hand-cut, hand-breaded fried chicken and taters. We are therefore excited to introduce our legendary fried chicken to the wonderful people of Lisburn," said Hadi Chahin, CEO of MBI Brands. "What makes Mary Brown's special is our delicious, handcrafted menu and genuine hospitality. We have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations, and we can't wait to share our passion for delicious, locally sourced and made-from-scratch quality food with our new friends in the U.K."

The new Lisburn location will officially open on Feb. 21, 2024, with a menu featuring Mary Brown's Chicken's iconic Big Mary® Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Taters, bone-in Signature Chicken, Tater Poutine, and more; Mary Brown's U.K. customers will also be treated to several new menu items that aren't widely available in Canada, including MB Soft-serve Ice Cream, MB Shakes and Halloumi Fries.

To celebrate Mary Brown's Chicken's international expansion, there will be a grand opening celebration scheduled on February 21, 2024, at Lisburn Leisure Park where guests can try MB Chicken's products for the first time, including a FREE Big Mary Sandwich (while supplies last!). U.K. guests will also be able to order MB Chicken for delivery on the Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats apps.

And this new restaurant in Northern Ireland is just the beginning! Mary Brown's Chicken also plans to open more locations throughout the U.K., Pakistan and Mexico in 2024. Within the next five years, the company's goal is to expand to 150 international stores.

To learn more, please visit www.marybrowns.com

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has 255 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 percent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh local ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

