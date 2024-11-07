MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN CELEBRATES NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH DAY WITH A SPECIAL OFFER AND 'THE GOLDEN MARY' TICKET GIVEAWAY

On National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, find "The Golden Mary" Ticket to win a year's worth of Free Mary Brown's!

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9th only, Mary Brown's Chicken is excited to offer a delicious deal: enjoy any Chicken Sandwich paired with a can of pop for just $5.99!

To further mark this special day, Mary Brown's Chicken is launching its first-ever "The Golden Mary" Ticket giveaway, giving Canadians the chance to win free Mary Brown's Chicken for a year!

On November 9th, ten random and lucky customers from coast to coast will find "The Golden Mary" ticket in their bag when they order food at any Mary Brown's Chicken restaurant across Canada (excluding Quebec). Each winner will receive an e-gift card valued at CAD $1,200, redeemable via the Mary Brown's app.

"From the Big Mary to the Buffalo Mary, we know how beloved our Chicken Sandwiches are across Canada. That's why we wanted to give our loyal fans the opportunity to win delicious Mary Brown's Chicken meals for an entire year! And what better day to offer this incredible giveaway than on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? It's the perfect time to come together and enjoy some mouthwatering fried chicken and tasty taters with friends and family and for our customers to try their luck at finding one of the coveted "The Golden Mary" tickets!" said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, Mary Brown's Chicken.

To be eligible for "The Golden Mary" ticket, customers must order on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. A minimum spend requirement does not apply.

