Mary Brown's Chicken Announces the Launch of the "Made for Two" Meal Deal and a Holiday Getaway Contest

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As the holiday season approaches and Canadians begin to cozy up for winter, Mary Brown's Chicken is excited to launch "Made for Two". Available as a permanent menu item in-store and on the MB app, this value-packed bundle is the perfect way to share Mary Brown's signature fried chicken and sides with someone special. To celebrate, Mary Brown's Chicken is also launching the Made for Two contest with a chance to win a CAD $2,500 trip voucher – the ultimate way to share the holidays – and take a holiday – with a loved one!

"Made for Two" is a delicious combination of Mary Brown's most-loved items, conveniently bundled together at a great price of CAD $23.99 + tax. Whether you're cozying up at home or enjoying a meal with family, this shareable box includes:

5 pieces of Signature Chicken (available in Original, Spicy, or Honey BBQ)

Medium Taters

Medium Gravy

2 Cans of Pop

The Mary Brown's "Made for Two" Contest runs from November 12, 2024, to January 6, 2025. Guests are invited to enter the giveaway on marybrowns.com/made-for-two-contest/ .

"We know Canadians are all about comfort and sharing during the winter months, and the best way to do that is over a great meal from Mary Brown's Chicken," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer of Mary Brown's Chicken. "Our Made for Two Meal is all about convenience and bringing people together over quality, delicious food. Plus, we're adding some extra holiday cheer with the chance to win a $2,500 trip voucher – perfect for sharing a getaway with a loved one."

For full details, visit marybrowns.com/made-for-two-contest/

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

