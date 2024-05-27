Mary Brown's Chicken announces new multi-year partnership with José Bautista for the return of its Batter's Box meal

Two iconic brands unite as Canada's premier fried chicken destination and prolific former Toronto Blue Jays slugger join forces for a home run announcement

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Legendary MLB slugger José Bautista is back in the batter's box, this time with Mary Brown's Chicken and the highly anticipated return of its beloved Batter's Box menu item.

™ TORONTO BLUE JAYS, bird head design, uniform and all related marks and designs and the photograph are trademarks and/or copyright of Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership (“RBJBP”). © 2024 RBJBP. (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

The Canadian brand, already in a five-year sponsorship as an Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays and Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays, has agreed to a new multi-year partnership with the much-celebrated former outfielder. During his time with the Blue Jays, Bautista was a six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger, while setting the single-season home run record in 2010 at 54 – a franchise record that still stands today. Affectionately known as Joey Bats, he hit 288 homers during his 10 seasons in Toronto and was added to the Blue Jays' iconic Level of Excellence in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping back into the batter's box and entering a partnership with Mary Brown's, a proud Canadian brand" said José Bautista, former Toronto Blue Jays player. "Toronto and all of Canada has always been a special place for my family and me, and it's a great opportunity to reconnect with fans of the game across the country over the coming years."

"As longtime fans of José, we couldn't be more excited about teaming up with him to promote our famous hand-cut and hand-breaded signature chicken," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at MBI Brands. "We're also pleased to announce the return of our beloved Batter's Box to our stores across Canada. This Toronto Blue Jays-branded offer is a great way to share a delicious meal with loved ones at an affordable price as you cheer on Canada's team."

Ideal for sharing among two to three people, the Batter's Box meal is $21.99 plus tax across Canada. The value-driven meal includes:

Six Pieces of fresh Signature Chicken, with three flavour options: Original, Spicy or Honey BBQ

Medium Taters, handcrafted from fresh Canadian potatoes

Two oven-fresh Biscuits

Medium Gravy

The Batter's Box will be available in Mary Brown's Chicken locations across Canada (excluding MB Express and Rogers Centre locations) on June 4th, 2024. Fans will also be able to order the Batter's Box via the MB App and Skip, the exclusive third-party delivery partner for the Batter's Box.

To learn more, please visit www.marybrowns.com

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

Mary Brown's Chicken first teamed up with the Toronto Blue Jays for a five-year partnership in 2022, becoming the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays™ and the restaurant's Big Mary® has been designated the Official Chicken Sandwich of the Toronto Blue Jays™.

To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Sarah Harris, [email protected]