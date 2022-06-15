Mary Brown's Chicken Announces Acquisition of Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

"We are thrilled to bring together two premium, Canadian-born restaurant brands with solid track records of growth and success," said Hadi Chahin, President of MB International Brands. "Mary Brown's and Fat Bastard Burrito are leaders in their respective food segments. The transaction combines two highly complementary franchise networks that, together, will provide more delicious choices for diners as well as more opportunities for existing and new franchisees of both brands – across Canada and beyond."

The Fat Bastard Burrito leadership team will remain in place through a transition period to ensure continuity and to sustain momentum across both brands. The transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2022.

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken is a Canadian quick-service restaurant, founded in St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969. Currently, it boasts around 215 stores across Canada, with a further 30 stores opening by end of year. Mary Brown's is Canada's premier quick-service chicken brand, with a craveable menu of handcrafted items made with premium ingredients. Its chicken and potatoes are locally sourced and delivered whole and fresh to each store, where they are hand-cut and hand-breaded throughout the day. Proprietary cookers are used to achieve a golden consistency and superior flavour. The Big Mary® has been named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich and Mary Brown's Inc. has been awarded Canada's Best Managed Company for three consecutive years.

About Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently they operate or have under development over 75 locations across Ontario and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. The Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with an innovative and delicious menu focusing on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded waffle fries. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that customers love. Combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients are what makes a Fat Bastard Burrito the best burrito in Canada and soon to be, the world!

