MONTREAL, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc. Board of Directors announced today, following a national and international search, the appointment of Martin Imbleau as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 8, 2023.

Mr. Imbleau has over 25 years of experience in developing and operating energy transportation systems and major infrastructure projects—including large freight transportation infrastructure, given his current role as the President and CEO of Montreal Port Authority.

MARTIN IMBLEAU APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER& OF VIA HFR – VIA TGF INC. (CNW Group/VIA HFR)

He brings exceptional leadership skills, considerable expertise in delivering large, complex greenfield infrastructure projects and strong operational knowledge of the transportation industry. He also has robust experience working with domestic and international partners, businesspeople, local, regional, and federal governments, local and Indigenous communities, and a wide spectrum of experts.

Mr. Imbleau's appointment comes as the Government of Canada prepares to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to three bidding teams selected through a competitive process. The government expects to publish the RFP this fall.

Quotes

"Martin Imbleau is exactly the right person to lead the development of Canada's largest transportation project in more than 60 years. Given his knowledge of the partners within the corridor and more specifically in Montreal and its surrounding area, Martin brings valuable experience and perspective to the project. We are very fortunate to bring him on board."

Robert Prichard

Chair of the Board of Directors, VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to have been offered the opportunity to guide this strategic transportation project, which will offer Canadians better and faster passenger rail service between Canada's two largest cities and to Quebec City and Ottawa. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to move this project forward."

Martin Imbleau

CEO, VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc

Quick Facts

The High Frequency Rail project would transform passenger rail service in Canada through the creation of a faster, more frequent, accessible, and sustainable railway between Toronto , Peterborough , Ottawa , Montreal , Trois-Rivières, and Quebec City .

through the creation of a faster, more frequent, accessible, and sustainable railway between , , , , Trois-Rivières, and . The Government of Canada is preparing to issue a request for proposals later this fall to three bidding teams selected through a competitive request for qualifications. The selected bidder will work with VIA HFR, a new Crown corporation, to design and develop a detailed proposal for the HFR project.

is preparing to issue a request for proposals later this fall to three bidding teams selected through a competitive request for qualifications. The selected bidder will work with VIA HFR, a new Crown corporation, to design and develop a detailed proposal for the HFR project. The Government of Canada expects bidders to detail how they will contribute positively to the advancement of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Bidders will have to demonstrate how they will support the government to build meaningful dialogue with Indigenous peoples and create opportunities for mutual benefit.

Related Products

Martin Imbleau's biography (https://hfr-tgf.ca/posts/executive-team/)

SOURCE VIA HFR

For further information: Contacts : Jacques Fauteux, Director, Strategic Engagement, VIA HFR - VIA TGF Inc., [email protected], +1-343-961-3897 ; General media inquiries, [email protected], +1-833-681-2493