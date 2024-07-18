This new line of craveable, convenient and globally inspired entrées is perfect for jam-packed schedules

BOLTON, ON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Ben's Original™, proudly part of Mars, is expanding its portfolio and launching its latest innovation, Ben's Original™ Street Food, taking the industry leader in rice known for its side dishes to the center of the plate. This new range of entrées is now available across North America in four delicious, bold flavors.

Ben’s Original™ Street Food Gumbo with Chicken Andouille Sausage (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated)

The Ben's Original Street Food innovation delivers convenience and is the perfect solution for those days when you're short on time but you're craving a tasty and flavor-packed dish. Ready in just 90 seconds in the microwave, each bowl of Ben's Original Street Food is bursting with mouthwatering flavours that transport your taste buds around the world. These convenient and delicious options are packed with fiber and protein, making them the perfect satisfying dish for busy schedules. They are also a versatile choice for lunches, quick dinners and late-night cravings.

According to Mintel's July 2023 report, when preparing meals at home, more than six in ten (64%) of Canadians agree that ease is the most important factor. Derin Bello, General Manager at Mars Food & Nutrition Canada, stated, "We are excited to introduce our newest innovation that responds to the changing needs of consumers. With Ben's Original Street Food, we are offering delicious meals that suit their fast-paced lifestyles. This innovation puts Ben's Original at the heart of the plate, not just the side. We are increasing our presence at retail stores."

Investment in this new range of ready meals is part of an exciting next chapter for Mars Food & Nutrition and its mission to enable healthier and more flavorful eating to become part of people's daily lives. Mars Food & Nutrition is redefining the future of eating and accelerating its growth to support a world where more people can access healthy and tasty food. It has also been acquiring fast-growing trailblazing businesses such as Kevin's Natural Foods, a nutritious meal company helping to empower even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor.

For more information about Ben's Original™, visit: https://ca.bensoriginal.com/en-ca.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Contacts: Jilian Oxler-Cade, Mars Food and Nutrition, [email protected]; Amanda Rinaldo, Weber Shandwick, [email protected]