CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Mars, Incorporated, makers of iconic brands including BEN'S ORIGINAL™, M&M'S® and PEDIGREE®, announced that CPG industry veteran David Jacobs joined the company as Vice President of Marketing for Mars Food & Nutrition North America. David reports to Dave Dusangh, Regional President of Mars Food & Nutrition North America.

Mars Announces New North America Vice President of Marketing for the Mars Food & Nutrition Business

"We're excited to welcome David to Mars Food & Nutrition. His impressive background in building world leading CPG brands and leading high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver delicious, convenient, and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Dusangh. "His expertise makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to him contributing innovative approaches to drive meaningful growth for our brands and business."

David brings extensive sales and marketing experience across multiple consumer brands and companies, including SC Johnson (SCJ) and Unilever. At these companies, he spearheaded product portfolio and marketing strategies by creating and implementing key capabilities and operation models to grow brands across the US, Southeast Asia, and global markets in the food, personal care, and home cleaning categories.

In his new role as VP of Marketing for Mars Food & Nutrition North America, David will lead strategies to drive penetration and accelerate growth across the rice and ready meal categories in the U.S. and Canada. He will oversee growth plans for Ben's Original™ and Seeds of Change™, as well as other strategic initiatives to drive value creation across the business.

Upon joining Mars, David Jacobs said, "I have always admired Mars for its exceptional brands, strong values and principles, and commitment to innovation. Mars Food & Nutrition brands nourish communities around the world and having the opportunity to contribute to creating better food today for a better world tomorrow is inspiring to me. I look forward to helping shape the future of this dynamic and purpose-driven business."

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated, is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated, with 2,000 Associates across the globe. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, foodspring™, and DOLMIO® enjoyed in more than 30 markets around the world.

