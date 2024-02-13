TRENTON, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is blaming a lack of capital investment during good economic times on the decision by Cascades Containerboard to close its plant here, throwing over 100 Unifor members out of work.

"This is sadly an example of a company failing to invest when it should and now our members and their families are paying the price," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "I want to be clear we expect the company to come through with severance terms that reflect the workers' many years of dedicated service."

Market conditions, lack of investment lead to shuttered Cascades Containerboard (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor Local 1470 represents 116 members at the facility and was midway through bargaining their next collective agreement with the employer at the time of the announcement.

"This is obviously a very hard day for the members, but this is also a sad day for the community of Trenton as it loses one of the largest employers in town," said President of Local 1470 Jamie Mallory. "The union will be here every step of the way to help members with this transition and to advocate for them in upcoming meetings discussing closure terms."

The union has scheduled meetings with the employer in the coming days to discuss closure details.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Media inquiries, contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491