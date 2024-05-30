Mark Your Calendars, Toronto: Shake Shack Announces Opening Date and Local Partnerships

Shake Shack collaborated with a variety of local partners to embrace the flavors and ingredients that Canadians know and love. These ingredients are incorporated into several dessert items using frozen custard. Shake Shack's premium ice cream made with real cane sugar and cage-free eggs.

Meet the Menu: Canadian Exclusive Items:

The Maple Salted Pretzel Shake: vanilla frozen custard blended with pretzels and maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and crushed pretzels;

The I Heart Butter Tart Concrete: vanilla frozen custard blended with brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt;

The More S'mores Concrete: chocolate and vanilla frozen custard blended with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb and chopped chocolate pieces topped with a graham cracker dipper;

The Shack Attack Concrete: chocolate frozen custard blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs from Chocosol;

The menu will also feature a variety of regional beer and wine selections, created specifically for Shake Shack, including ShackMeister Ale, brewed by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington and Shack Red and Shack White vinted by Rosewood Winery in Niagara.

Shake Shack has also partnered with Wufers on special treats for their four-legged friends including; Bag O' Bones, Shack dog biscuits, and Pooch-inis, vanilla frozen custard topped with Shack dog biscuits.

Partnerships with Power: Stand for Something Good

With a shared passion for high-quality ingredients, Shake Shack has partnered with Canadian farmers for their custom Angus beef burgers and whole white meat chicken, both using 100% Canadian meat, never frozen and raised without antibiotics.

Shake Shack is also proud to partner with several organizations as part of their mission to Stand For Something Good.

A portion of overall sales will go towards Second Harvest, a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution and Canada's largest food rescue charity.

5% of Shack2O water bottle sales will benefit Water First, Canada's leading charity working in partnership with Indigenous communities to address local water challenges through education and training.

5% of More S'mores Concrete sales will be donated to Campfire Circle, a charity that brings healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle provides camp-inspired programs in children's hospitals, local communities, and at their medically supported overnight camps.

For more information about Shake Shack Canada, please visit shakeshack.ca or follow @shakeshackca on Instagram.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with the first flagship location opening in Toronto in June 2024.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 520 locations system-wide, including over 320 in 33 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 175 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

