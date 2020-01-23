Marci Ien and Anne-Marie Mediwake Join Canada's Conversation on Mental Health with AWARENESS, ACCEPTANCE, AND ACTION: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY PRIMETIME SPECIAL, January 29 on CTV

– The new special features an exclusive interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about mental health policy in Canada –

- The special also welcomes Clara Hughes, Howie Mandel, and Mary Deacon, as well as representatives from organizations on the front line of mental health care in Canada –

– BELL LET'S TALK LIVE recaps Bell Let's Talk Day across the country, streaming on Twitter from 6:45 – 8:15 p.m. ET –

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - On the 10th anniversary of Bell Let's Talk Day, THE SOCIAL's Marci Ien and YOUR MORNING's Anne-Marie Mediwake encourage conversation surrounding mental health as the hosts of the new special AWARENESS, ACCEPTANCE, AND ACTION: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY PRIMETIME SPECIAL, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV2, CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Crave.

Featuring discussions on the current and future state of mental health in Canada, the one-hour special includes an exclusive interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office in Ottawa, fronted by THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo, discussing mental health policies in this country.

The special also includes an in-depth interview with Bell Let's Talk Chair Mary Deacon about the heartbreaking experience of losing both her brothers to suicide and how it became her mission to make life better for people struggling with mental illness. Plus, the special features a retrospective look at Bell Let's Talk over the last decade while also catching up with supporters including founding spokesperson Clara Hughes and Howie Mandel. Hughes and Mandel share their coping mechanisms to take care of their mental health, which includes daily movement and talking to family and loved ones. Ien and Mediwake also talk to those on the front lines of mental health care in Canada, and focus on the actions being taken to care for others and ourselves.

