MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - From August 3 to 6, 2023, guests are invited to immerse themselves in uplifting and experiential art installations under the theme of 'Air of Surprise'. Soar to Cloud 9 and embark on an immersive whimsical journey at Marché Central. Snap a pic as you joyfully float amongst the clouds and tag @leMarcheCentral on social media for a chance to win one of five $100 Marché Central gift cards.

"QuadReal is so pleased that our retail properties are social gathering hubs within the communities they serve, and we are always looking for innovative ways to bring people together through unique and engaging experiences," says Chrystal Burns, EVP of Canadian Retail at QuadReal. "This year's 'Air of Surprise' events connect our retail properties across Canada in a unique campaign designed for guests to engage with beautiful works of art right in their own backyard. It also allows us to give a few of our lucky visitors something back, as our appreciation for their loyalty to our local retail spaces."

'Air of Surprise' installations are taking place simultaneously at QuadReal's shopping centres across Canada from August 3 to 7.

For more information visit: www.marchecentral.com

About Marché Central

Marché Central is an urban, open, large format, "value" centre that is well located in the Montreal market and has a strong roster of national tenants such as Costco, Réno-Depot, TJX brands and Staples. The centre is composed of five retail phases comprised of campus-style buildings serving as home to 60 tenants. An additional 30-acres of land has been unlocked for future development.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

