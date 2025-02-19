QuadReal and T5 Capital Raise to Support Data Centers Platform Growth to $8.0 Billion

This latest investment positions T5 to capitalize on favorable market conditions and growing customer demand

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), a global real estate investment, operating and development company, and T5 Data Centers (T5), the exclusive provider of integrated data center solutions, delivering end-to-end development, construction, and operational expertise for secure and scalable AI, Hyperscale & Enterprise environments have expanded their Platform to fund its next phase of strategic growth.

The Platform, formed in 2019 and jointly owned by QuadReal and T5 principals, has developed state-of-the-art facilities in strategic U.S. markets including Silicon Valley, Hillsboro, Chicago, Atlanta and Charlotte serving Cloud, AI and Enterprise users. This new investment will help the Platform meet its growing customer demand and support the development of a new Scaled Campus strategy with an ultimate capacity of 5 GW.

"Digital infrastructure has been a strategic area of conviction for QuadReal since 2019 and we remain very enthusiastic about demand growth, driven by the large installed base of cloud, continued cloud adoption and the advancement of AI," said Jamie Weber, Head of Americas at QuadReal. "We are excited to leverage our Platform with T5, and their trusted capabilities, to deliver scaled cutting-edge data center solutions to the market."

"This additional investment from QuadReal is another step that enables T5 to pursue its ambitious Scaled Campus strategy supplying AI and Cloud-ready data center capacity to the world's most sophisticated technology companies," said Pete Marin, CEO of T5.

Alternatives, particularly data centers, are one of QuadReal's global areas of highest conviction and the partnership will continue to address a robust pipeline as sector fundamentals remain strong. Continued investment will deepen development, acquisition and operating capabilities for data centers across the U.S.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $89 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers supports companies that are changing the world through AI and technology innovation with our development, construction, and data center operations. T5 develops data center solutions across our campuses and uniquely delivers construction and operational services within our customer's own data centers. With nearly two decades of experience successfully managing execution and operations risks, our customers can be confident that T5 will safely deliver on our commitment to Forever On performance.

Visit t5datacenters.com to learn more.

