QuadReal creates new model for urban development with the launch of Archetype, Vancouver's newest mixed-use community

New property in False Creek Flats will combine high-quality rental homes, Class AAA strata offices and creative industrial spaces in one vibrant, connected hub

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal) is pleased to introduce Archetype, a dynamic mixed-use community, that will bring efficiently designed residential rental suites, Class AAA strata offices and creative industrial spaces to Vancouver's ever-growing False Creek Flats neighbourhood from summer 2025 onwards.

Representing a new model for urban development, Archetype comprises a mid-rise residential building with over 200 rental suites, eight stories of office space designed to LEED® Gold standards, and two lower floors dedicated to light industrial spaces that wrap around the perimeter of the city block.

"Archetype transforms a previously underutilized area of the city into a highly connected, vibrant centre with homes, workplaces, and services all in one location," explains Paul Faibish, Senior Vice President, Development of QuadReal Property Group. "We have blended multiple land use types to create a mixed-use community that addresses the needs of this dynamic neighbourhood."

Archetype is the latest in a series of additions to QuadReal's expansive residential portfolio within Canada, following the introduction of IMMIX in downtown Toronto and Brightstone in Mississauga during 2024. The Vancouver-based property management company is one of the largest in the country and manages a broad Canadian portfolio valued at close to $30 billion, including over 40 million square feet of commercial real estate and 10,000 multifamily units. A significant provider of housing nationally, QuadReal continues to invest in residential property across Canada through its development pipeline of over 9,000 homes in high-demand locations across the country.

"This latest project demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing housing solutions across the affordability spectrum within high demand locations in Canada," adds Anthony Lanni, Executive Vice President, Residential at QuadReal Property Group. "As one of the country's largest housing providers, we are focused on building sustainable, amenity-rich communities and creating elevated living experiences for our residents by delivering service excellence."

Situated at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue and within minutes of two SkyTrain stations, Archetype provides access to seamless connectivity across the city. With a walk score of 99, the property's strategic location also ensures residents can easily explore the vibrant mix of restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, studio spaces, wellness and fitness facilities False Creek Flats offers. One of the city's fastest growing neighbourhoods, False Creek Flats is also becoming Vancouver's medical hub - the soon-to-be-completed, state-of-the-art St Paul's Hospital will be within walking distance. In addition, The Emily Carr University of Art and Design, BCIT and SFU Downtown are all nearby.

Ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, including spacious two-storey penthouses, Archetype's thoughtfully designed rental suites capture the essence of modern living. Each unit is outfitted with Italian doors and hardware complemented by individually controlled air conditioning. Oversized, triple-glazed windows offer stunning views of Vancouver's North Shore Mountains The suites also feature spa-inspired bathrooms with oversized porcelain tiles and kitchens equipped with polished quartz countertops, backsplashes, along with an integrated appliance package.

Residents enjoy access to an 8th floor indoor lounge with a demonstration kitchen, opening out onto a rooftop terrace with barbecues, a fire pit and garden spaces. Other on-site amenities include a fitness centre, bike workshop with storage and a pet-washing and grooming station.

The QuadReal+ home App supports convenient rent payments, amenity bookings and daily bulletins etc. While the new Q Club offers additional benefits and amenities such as a nationwide transfer policy, resident appreciation events and exclusive offers with local businesses.

With a strikingly bold architectural design that features 11-foot-high exposed ceilings and oversized windows the 69,000 square foot Class AAA office tower also benefits from a professionally designed lobby, end of trip facilities, EV charging and more. The 11th floor features shared workspaces and common areas that command panoramic mountain views. Outside, there is a south-facing rooftop patio with harvest tables, soft seating and a built-in barbecue.

Located on the lower two floors of both buildings, Archetype offers over 35,000 square feet of creative industrial spaces that can be adapted for commercial use, food and beverage outlets, creative studios, fashion design, small-scale production or manufacturing. Each unit has expansive retail storefront-style windows with sliding glass doors or overhead doors.

Pre-leasing for Archetype is now available, and prospective residents can register for first access at www.rentarchetype.com. For more information regarding commercial leasing, visit www.archetypevancouver.com.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $94 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

