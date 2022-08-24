MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Marché Central, one of Canada's top performing power centres and Montreal's premier value shopping destination, has confirmed a new 35,000 sq.ft. Décathlon store to join the recently announced Walmart Canada Supercentre location in the shopping venue's sixth retail phase.

A "one stop" for all of one's sports-related needs, Décathlon designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for over 65 sports as well as provides a complete sports experience through its in-store gyms (Decadium), product test areas, sports classes, training programs and more. Slated to open in Summer 2023, the Marché Central Décathlon store will mark the 14th for the brand and its 5th location in the Montreal market.

"Our goal with the Phase 6 expansion is to strengthen the value-oriented offering, enhance tenant synergies and solidify Marché Central's dominant position in both Montreal and Canada," says Andy Clydesdale, Executive Vice President, QuadReal Property Group. "Notwithstanding the compelling offering Décathlon adds to our mix, this addition further establishes our reputation as a destination for those pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle as it will trade alongside other 'like minds' in the project including Mountain Equipment Company, PUMA, Golf Town, Under Armour and Nike Factory Store."

Décathlon will join Marché Central's current retail mix of 60 tenants — including value-based outlet brands, service retailers and large format tenants — in what will be the shopping venue's sixth retail phase, situated on the adjacent 30 acres of land that has been unlocked by QuadReal Property Group for development. Currently, the urban, open, large format, "value" centre located in central Montreal is comprised of five retail phases in the form of 16 campus-style buildings equalling a gross leasable area (GLA) of over one million sq.ft. The sixth phase is currently under construction and will include a recently announced state-of-the-art 140,000 sq.ft. Walmart Canada Supercentre with a 125,000 sq.ft. green roof.

"We are so excited to be opening a new store in the commercial hub of Marché Central," says Marion Nadeau, Regional Director of Quebec, Décathlon Canada. "This location will provide those in the Greater Montreal area with even greater access to our quality, affordable sports gear, and equipment. We are eager to build lasting connections within the community and hope to share our love of sports and active living with everyone who enters the store."

About Marché Central

Marché Central is an urban, open, large format, "value" centre that is well located in the Montreal market and has a strong roster of national tenants such as Costco, Réno-Depot, TJX brands and Staples. The centre is composed of five retail phases comprised of campus-style buildings serving as home to 60 tenants. An additional 30-acres of land has been unlocked for future development.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets.

QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest. QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves.

Now and for generations to come. QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Décathlon

With more than 1,700 stores in over 60 countries around the world, Décathlon is a world-renowned brand that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for over 65 different sports. Décathlon teams provide a complete sports experience through in-store gyms, product test areas and sports classes, as well as physical and virtual activities for the community. There are currently 11 Décathlon stores across Canada, one pop-up store and a new City concept store set to open soon. To learn more, go to:

www.decathlon.ca

