In 2019, Maple Leaf Foods took the bold step of becoming the World's First Major Carbon Neutral Food Company and at the time was one of just three animal protein companies in the world – and the only food company in Canada - to adopt science-based emissions targets that are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Achieving carbon neutrality was the result of a company-wide initiative to review every aspect of the business, ensuring that from the farm to Canadians' dinner table, sustainability is prioritized in everything Maple Leaf Foods does and makes.

Maple Leaf Foods' sustainability commitment is directly aligned with Canadians' support for environmental protection and concerns about carbon emissions. In a recent study of 1,500 Canadians conducted by Angus Reid:

78% of Canadians said they were concerned about global warming and climate change

81% of Canadians agreed that carbon emissions are having a negative impact on the environment

96% of Canadians said they care about protecting the environment

91% of Canadians expect companies to do their part to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions

Canadians prioritize sustainable food choices for themselves and their loved ones. In fact:

84% of Canadians would like to know that the food products they purchase are made in an environmentally friendly way

But 68% say that it is difficult to identify sustainably made food products

To make it easier for Canadians to identify sustainable food choices at their grocery store, Maple Leaf Foods has introduced a new Carbon Zero logo on the packaging of many of its leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife™ and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The new logo can be found on the front of all product packaging, making it easy for Canadians to identify the brands they know, and trust are made by a carbon neutral company.



"We are proud to mark one year as a carbon neutral company, and to do our part now to create a healthier future for all people, our environment and our planet," said Michael McCain, President and CEO. "Our journey to become the most sustainable protein company on earth has only just begun and we are invested at every level of our organization to urgently address the negative impact of carbon emissions on the environment. We have ambitious science-based targets that will guide our progress in the years to come, and we are committed to long-term leadership in sustainability."

Maple Leaf Foods believes that real change results from meaningful action and is actively working to address the significant environmental challenges facing society today. Other bold sustainability goals for the company include a commitment to reduce its environmental footprint and food waste by 50% by 2025, and to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions produced from its operations and electricity purchased by 30% by 2030 following science-based targets. To offset unavoidable emissions that cannot be reduced, Maple Leaf Foods has invested in 11 high-impact environmental projects across North America, including forestry, waste diversion and renewable energy initiatives to bring the company's net carbon footprint to zero.



To learn more about sustainability at Maple Leaf Foods, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods brands, visit: mapleleaffoods.com

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' investment in high impact environmental projects, visit:

https://mapleleaf.worksclient.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Maple-Leaf-Foods-Carbon-Projects-Fact-Sheet.pdf

About Maple Leaf Foods



Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneider's®, Schneiders®, Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions relating to its environmental performance, its sustainability and emission reduction efforts, as well as the effectiveness of these efforts and initiatives. As these forward-looking statements depend upon future events, actual outcomes may differ materially depending on factors such as: operating performance, the results of sustainability and emission reduction initiatives, the performance of third parties from whom off-sets are purchased and the third-party certification processes for off-sets. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections but there can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. For more information refer to the Company's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, its most Annual Information Form (both available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) and its most recent Sustainability Report available at www.mapleleaffoods.com.

Survey Methodology

From September 21-22, 2020 Angus Reid conducted an omnibus survey among 1,500 Canadians ages 18+. The margin of error—which measures sampling variability—is +/- 2.53%, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

