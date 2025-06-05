Purpose-driven consumer packaged goods protein company continues unwavering commitment to sustainability, shared value, and strategic growth

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MFI) Maple Leaf Foods ("the Company") released today its annual Integrated Report, bringing together an update on its 2024 financial performance and future outlook, as well as a holistic view of the Company's key initiatives, emphasizing its continued commitment to sustainability, shared value, and strategic growth.

"2024 was a year of meaningful financial and strategic progress for Maple Leaf Foods," said Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maple Leaf Foods. "Fueled by the strength of our leading brands, the resilience of our growth strategies and the financial benefits flowing from our large-scale capital investments, we exited the year with strong momentum on our journey to transform Maple Leaf Foods into a purpose driven, protein-focused, brand-led, consumer packaged goods powerhouse."

"We also refreshed our Strategic Blueprint and evolved the strategies that will guide us toward achieving our Vision, to be the most sustainable protein company on Earth," Frank added. "I am incredibly proud of the strides we've made and our many remarkable achievements which are helping us create shared value for our stakeholders."

Company Commitments

The report highlights Maple Leaf Foods' leadership in sustainability, animal care, food and people safety, and its contributions to essential efforts to reduce food insecurity. The Company tracks progress against its goals based on key pillars: Making Better Food, Taking Care of Our People, Communities, and Animals, and Nurturing a Better Planet.

Key Highlights:

Making Better Food: Maple Leaf Foods continues to lead the market with high-quality, innovative products. Its flagship brands Schneiders ® and Maple Leaf ® achieved the #1 and #2 lead in Packaged Meats in Canada , while Mina ® earned the top spot as the #1 Halal brand in fresh poultry in Canada , and Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ® the #1 brand in Sustainable Packaged Meats in Canada . In 2024, the Company launched 50 new products across its brands, including Schneiders Breakfast Sandwiches and Schneiders Breakfast Bites. The new Schneiders ® breakfast products are part of Maple Leaf Foods' broader innovation strategy as a consumer-packaged goods-driven business to create new, sustainably produced products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.





Maple Leaf Foods continues to lead the market with high-quality, innovative products. Its flagship brands Schneiders and Maple Leaf achieved the #1 and #2 lead in Packaged Meats in , while Mina earned the top spot as the #1 Halal brand in fresh poultry in , and Greenfield Natural Meat Co. the #1 brand in Sustainable Packaged Meats in . In 2024, the Company launched 50 new products across its brands, including Schneiders Breakfast Sandwiches and Schneiders Breakfast Bites. The new Schneiders breakfast products are part of Maple Leaf Foods' broader innovation strategy as a consumer-packaged goods-driven business to create new, sustainably produced products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. Taking Better Care for Our People: Maple Leaf Foods completed 11 social compliance audits in 2024, and took the next steps in advancing its enhanced social compliance program. The Company also successfully maintained a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.37, which is a 94% improvement since 2012.





Maple Leaf Foods completed 11 social compliance audits in 2024, and took the next steps in advancing its enhanced social compliance program. The Company also successfully maintained a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.37, which is a 94% improvement since 2012. Taking Better Care for Our Communities: The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") has committed $13.3 million to 40 initiatives over the last eight years, addressing food insecurity across Canada . In 2024, Maple Leaf Foods donated $4 million in food products in Canada and the United States . Team Members across the Company volunteered in more than 33 communities, supporting local food banks, healthcare institutions, community centres, and newcomer services.





The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") has committed to 40 initiatives over the last eight years, addressing food insecurity across . In 2024, Maple Leaf Foods donated in food products in and . Team Members across the Company volunteered in more than 33 communities, supporting local food banks, healthcare institutions, community centres, and newcomer services. Taking Better Care of Our Animals: Maple Leaf Foods provided 100% of its owned sow spaces with open sow housing according to the NFACC Code of Practice and Canadian Pork Excellence PigCARE standards. The Company implemented environmental enrichment for pigs and broiler chickens and invested in humane processing technologies, converting 99.9% of its chicken plants to Controlled Atmosphere Stunning.





Maple Leaf Foods provided 100% of its owned sow spaces with open sow housing according to the NFACC Code of Practice and Canadian Pork Excellence PigCARE standards. The Company implemented environmental enrichment for pigs and broiler chickens and invested in humane processing technologies, converting 99.9% of its chicken plants to Controlled Atmosphere Stunning. Taking Better Care of Our Planet: By the end of 2024, Maple Leaf Foods achieved a 5.1% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 15.6% reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity since the 2018 base year. The Company expanded its regenerative agriculture efforts, collaborating with Nutrien for the fourth consecutive year, scaling from 19,000 to over 250,000 acres, to support growers and boost sustainability. It also supported the Lake Winnipeg Basin Water Stewardship Project, engaging 30,000 acres across four farms to implement water stewardship practices on farms. Additionally, the Company achieved a 94.1% company-wide landfill diversion rate, with three facilities reaching 100% landfill diversion.

For more information and to view the full 2024 Integrated Report, please visit: https://mapleleaffoods.com/our-commitments/integrated-report/

Forward–Looking Statements

This document contains, and the Company's oral and written public communications often contain, "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, judgements and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking statement was made and in light of the Company's experience combined with its perception of historical trends. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. For the full statement around forward-looking information, please refer to the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Media Contact: [email protected]