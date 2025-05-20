TSX: MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today re-affirmed its commitment to promoting diversity on its Board of Directors. Consistent with the Company's Board Diversity Policy, Maple Leaf Foods has historically maintained at least 30% women on its Board of Directors. While representation of women on the Board has temporarily dropped to 27%, the Company is fully committed to adding another woman director at or prior to its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

A copy of the Company's Board Diversity Policy specifying a commitment to maintain at least 30% representation from each gender is available here.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

