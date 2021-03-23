C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Manulife announced group benefit and individual insurance customers who have the innovative Manulife Vitality program will be awarded 400 Vitality Points for receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.

Available this spring, Manulife Vitality program members will have the option to share proof of their COVID-19 vaccination with Vitality in exchange for 400 Vitality Points. These Vitality Points help program members achieve new status levels and unlock different rewards within the program.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on people's health and mental wellbeing," said Mike Doughty, President and CEO, Manulife Canada. "We have been standing with our customers in helping them navigate this challenging time. Rewarding positive actions such as supporting the COVID-19 vaccine is one more way we're showing up to support the health of individuals, their families and communities across Canada."

Manulife Vitality is a program that engages Canadians in unique ways to get healthier and awards Vitality Points. From choosing simple activities like eating well and exercising, the more engaged users are, the more Vitality Points they can earn and the greater the rewards. Manulife Vitality helps Canadians take those little steps towards a healthier you.

To support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance, this new point-earning activity will include communications and prompts to inform and motivate Manulife Vitality program members in an effort to create a shared understanding of the importance of the vaccine in promoting and protecting health during the pandemic and beyond.

Manulife is focused on proactively encouraging physical, mental, and financial health. This includes its Health by Design approach to group benefits which is based on the belief that healthy members make healthy employees.

Manulife follows guidance and recommendations from the WHO and the Canadian government, including supporting government-approved vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers should feel assured that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have no negative effect on life and health insurance coverage.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

The Vitality Group Inc.

The Vitality Group Inc., in association with The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, provides the Manulife Vitality program. Vitality, Vitality Points are trademarks of Vitality Group International, Inc., and are used by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and its affiliates under license. Manulife, Manulife & Stylized M Design, and Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, and are used by it, The Vitality Group Inc. and its affiliates under license. PO Box 2580, STN B Montreal QC H3B 5C6.

