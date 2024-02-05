Manulife Statement on Pharmacy Choice Concerns

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - We are making an update so that Canadians supported by Manulife who take specialty medications to treat serious, chronic, and often life-threatening conditions will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy of their choice. Home delivery will also continue to be an option. We will be implementing this change swiftly and will provide updates on our website.

"Our mission is: 'Decisions Made Easier. Lives Made Better.' To fulfill that, we have listened to and are addressing the concerns we have heard over the past week," said Naveed Irshad, President and CEO, Manulife Canada. "Though this change impacts only a small number of our members, it helps ensure that all Canadians we support have choice, access, and flexibility in managing their health. We are proud to partner with thousands of pharmacies across the country and contribute to a strong and healthy Canadian healthcare system."

These changes impact our Specialty Drug Care program customers, which is less than one per cent of the Canadians we support. Across the rest of our business, we have always offered Canadians the option to choose their pharmacy.

For additional details and frequently asked questions, please visit our website.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation