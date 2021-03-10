Manulife Statement on Favourable Outcome in Mosten Litigation

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or "the Company") today provided the following statement in connection with the favourable Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruling in the Mosten Investment LP ("Mosten") case:

We are pleased with the Court of Appeal's ruling prohibiting unlimited deposits into universal life insurance contracts in Saskatchewan. The Court affirmed that the Government of Saskatchewan regulation applies to all universal life policies, including the policies that are at issue in this litigation. The decision confirms that policyholders cannot make unlimited deposits into universal life insurance contracts and makes clear deposits must relate to amounts required to pay the life insurance premium.

As we have previously stated, we were always confident we would ultimately prevail in this matter and that it would not have any material impact on the Company's business.

