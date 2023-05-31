C$ unless otherwise stated

OAKVILLE, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Securities, a company of Manulife Investment Management, today announced enhancements to its advisor experience with Envestnet's Unified Managed Platform.

"As a leading provider of holistic wealth advice in Canada, we feel both a responsibility and a privilege to offer the most robust technology possible to our advisors and clients," said Leo Zerilli, head of wealth and asset management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "Delivering a new portfolio management system will ultimately allow our advisors to provide world-class financial advice to more Canadians as our wealth businesses continue to be a key driver of growth for the firm."

The new technology will provide Manulife Securities advisors advanced portfolio management and trading tools, including proposal generation, model management and account rebalancing, account monitoring and client reporting. It will also allow Manulife Securities to expand its offerings to include unified managed account (UMA) platforms and increased access to model portfolios. Manulife Securities will be utilizing Envestnet's Wealth Platform to underpin its managed programs and provide advisors with an engaging portfolio management platform that will empower them to construct and manage client portfolios in a highly-efficient manner.

"We are excited to take another next step in our digital transformation by providing this upgraded experience to our advisors and their clients," said Richard McIntyre, president and CEO, Manulife Securities. "The Envestnet platform will improve advisor productivity and reduce administrative burden with enhanced technology and introduces new opportunities to offer our clients a consolidated experience."

Manulife Securities has more than 1,200 advisors across Canada and more than $49 billion in assets under management and administration.1, 2 Manulife Investment Management provides a broad range of retirement, retail and institutional investment solutions and support for advisors and their clients and manages over $212 billion in assets under management and administration in Canada.2

For more information about Manulife Securities please click here.

____________________________________________________________________________________ 1 Manulife Securities includes a leading independent investment dealer, mutual fund dealer and managing general agency. 2.As of December 31, 2022



About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our extensive capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media contacts: Elizabeth Bartlett, Manulife Investment Management, [email protected]; J Connelly for Envestnet, [email protected]