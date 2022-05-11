C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife has released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, and along with Manulife Bank, its 2021 Public Accountability Statement. Together, the reports highlight Manulife's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2021.

"We have an essential role to play in protecting and preserving the environment, supporting the health and well-being of our customers and team, and contributing to the communities where we live and work. We will continue to take meaningful and concrete steps to help build a healthier, more equitable future," said Roy Gori, President & Chief Executive Officer, Manulife. "I'm proud of the progress and impact Manulife made this year, and, together with our global team, I look forward to what we will accomplish in 2022 as we deliver on our mission – Decisions made easier. Lives made better."

2021 ESG Performance Highlights

Environmental

$67.4 billion in sustainable investments at Manulife company-wide 1

in sustainable investments at Manulife company-wide 82% of Manulife Investment Management's real estate investment portfolio is certified to a green building certification

100% of Manulife Bank ATMs are powered by green energy

1.51 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent was removed by Manulife-owned forests and farms (5-year rolling average)

61% of Manulife Investment Management managed farms use regenerative practices

3,000,000 bees are sheltered in 78 urban beehives on 51 Manulife Investment Management properties, and produce over 900 kilograms of honey

Social

2.7 million customers globally have access to our behavioural insurance platforms

Global customer rNet Promoter Score (NPS) +21 points, a 9-point improvement over 2020

$21.7 million directly invested in local communities around the world

directly invested in local communities around the world 31% of Manulife's VP-level roles and above are held by women, achieving the 2022 target ahead of schedule

$31.8 million invested in employee training and development

Governance

$1.4 trillion in Assets Under Management and Administration

in Assets Under Management and Administration $2.5 billion in dividends paid to shareholders

in dividends paid to shareholders 45% of the independent directors on Manulife's Board are women

23% of the independent directors on Manulife's Board are racially/ethnically diverse

99.4% of eligible employees completed privacy and information security training

336,129 phishing simulation tests conducted globally with Manulife employees and contractors

______________________________ 1 Company owned and Manulife Investment Management third-party private assets

The structure and content of Manulife's ESG Report are informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics published by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

To learn more and download a copy of the reports, visit Manulife.com/Sustainability.

