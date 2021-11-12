C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This national honour recognizes companies leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their teams.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers as it validates our efforts to build an inclusive and high-performing culture," says Pam Kimmet, Chief Human Resources Officer, Manulife. "We've been laser focused on creating an environment where every one of our teammates feels supported, recognized and included, and receives ample opportunities to learn and grow."

Over the course of 2021, Manulife has focused on creating progressive policies and programs that relate back to wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and a high-performing culture. This focus has enabled us to provide an enriching employee experience where colleagues can bring their authentic selves to work and achieve their full potential. It also makes Manulife a great place to work! Programs and experiences that were celebrated in 2021 include:

Fuel Up Fridays: One day per month from September to December 2021 , dedicated to learning and rest, plus five additional personal days to use in 2021.

One day per month from September to , dedicated to learning and rest, plus five additional personal days to use in 2021. Thank You Day: A global day off for the team to rest and relax in mid-June.

A global day off for the team to rest and relax in mid-June. Global Afternoon of Reflection and Learning: The entire global team took an afternoon to dedicate to learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The entire global team took an afternoon to dedicate to learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Elevate: This Spring, the global team was introduced to Elevate, a series of activities and celebrations around healthy living throughout 2021.

This Spring, the global team was introduced to Elevate, a series of activities and celebrations around healthy living throughout 2021. Mental Health Awareness Month: In May, Manulife celebrated Mental Health Awareness month with a full schedule of health-filled events.

In May, Manulife celebrated Mental Health Awareness month with a full schedule of health-filled events. Manulife Has Talent: A second annual virtual global talent show with participation from team members across every region.

A second annual virtual global talent show with participation from team members across every region. Podium: Celebration of the one-year anniversary of our global recognition platform, enabling team members across all levels to give and receive authentic recognition.

Celebration of the one-year anniversary of our global recognition platform, enabling team members across all levels to give and receive authentic recognition. Investments in Learning: Invested in a new learning platform to enable everyone to pursue independent learning and growth through curated online courses available through an internal learning platform, Pursuit, and through other channels.

Invested in a new learning platform to enable everyone to pursue independent learning and growth through curated online courses available through an internal learning platform, Pursuit, and through other channels. Guest Speaker Series: A program featuring high-profile external individuals who impart their unique tips and tools around how to stay balanced, happy and mentally well during challenging times.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition in which employers are evaluated by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers list, using eight criteria. The editors speak with thousands of employers across Canada to determine which organizations offer the most forward-thinking HR initiatives. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The winners are announced each November in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail and online at Eluta.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

