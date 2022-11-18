C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Manulife has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This national honour recognizes companies leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their teams.

"It's an honour to be part of a distinguished group of organizations ranked as Canada's Top 100 Employers. We know that our people are our most important asset and that our culture is our most sustainable long-term competitive advantage," says Naveed Irshad, President & CEO, Manulife Canada. "Our winning team is made up of passionate, curious and supportive people who are not afraid to challenge the status quo."

Throughout 2022, Manulife has been building on progressive policies and programs that relate back to wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and a high-performing culture. This focus has enabled Manulife to provide an enriching experience where colleagues can bring their authentic selves to work and achieve their full potential. Programs and experiences that were celebrated in 2022 include:

Fuel Up Fridays: Provides colleagues with the opportunity to dedicate time on the second Friday of each month to advance their personal development by taking advantage of the Company's learning platform.





Provides colleagues with the opportunity to dedicate time on the second Friday of each month to advance their personal development by taking advantage of the Company's learning platform. Investments in Learning : Pursuit, a new AI-powered learning platform, brings together a host of online and anytime learning resources.





: Pursuit, a new AI-powered learning platform, brings together a host of online and anytime learning resources. Guest Speaker Series : Welcomed speakers such as Malala Yousafzai , Dr. Beverly Tatum and Shawn Achor to share inspiration and provide our team with a range of well-being resources on mindfulness, nutrition, exercise, and more.





: Welcomed speakers such as , Dr. and to share inspiration and provide our team with a range of well-being resources on mindfulness, nutrition, exercise, and more. Elevate: A wellness initiative that celebrates and encourages all the ways Manulife colleagues can nurture their wellbeing. It consists of themed celebrations around healthy living: Healthy Activities, Mindfulness, Eating Well and Gratitude.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition in which employers are evaluated by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers list, using eight criteria. The editors speak with thousands of employers across Canada to determine which organizations offer the most forward-thinking HR initiatives. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact, Odette Coleman, Manulife, 416-819-6938, [email protected]