TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In the spirit of making lives better this holiday season, Manulife is giving each member of its 37,000-strong global team the equivalent of $50 CAD in their local currency to create an act of kindness in their local communities. First introduced in 2020, this year's #ManulifeActofKindness program once again enables colleagues around the world to pay it forward.

"Our success as a company depends on the success of the communities we serve, and we recognize this has been a difficult time for many individuals, families and communities around the world," said Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori. "We believe that, taken together, small gestures of kindness can have a big impact and that's why we're so excited to be bringing back our #ManulifeActofKindness program."

By forgoing end of year company celebration events and gifts, each member of Manulife's global team will instead have the opportunity to perform their own act of kindness in their communities in a way that is most meaningful to them.

Manulife colleagues are encouraged to share their stories of support on social media using #ManulifeActofKindness and those stories will once again be shared on manulife.com/actofkindness.

In addition to this initiative, and in line with our core values of Do the right thing and Share our humanity, we also partner with like-minded organizations to drive meaningful change that helps people live healthier and more financially secure lives. Our support to these organizations and programs takes many forms, including direct funding, donations made by our employees, and fundraising matches. In 2020, our total direct corporate donations amounted to $21 million. In addition, colleague donations totalled $4.2 million.

We also encourage volunteerism to increase the impact of our investments while providing our people with opportunities to hone their skills, network, and give back to causes they care about. Manulife team members volunteered 31,795 hours in 2020.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com





SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

