C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today it was recognized, for the eleventh consecutive year, by the 2023 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, winning one LSEG Lipper Fund Award, one LSEG Lipper ETF Award and one LSEG Lipper ETF Group Award in the following classifications.

"We are excited to receive recognition from the LSEG Lipper Funds this year and I applaud the work of the investment teams on this meaningful achievement and demonstration of resilience and risk-adjusted returns in their respective categories," said Leo Zerilli, head of Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "These awards reinforce our approach to bringing best-in-class managers to investors' portfolios."

The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's proven proprietary methodology and the merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria - the Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized.

Jordy Chilcott, head of retail intermediary distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management added, "Demonstrated long-term performance is perhaps the most important component of a resilient portfolio. With many unknowns in the current market environment, we are pleased to share the funds that have outperformed peers."

For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about these funds, please visit our Lipper Fund Awards page.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Manulife Funds and Manulife Corporate Class are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class - series FT6 was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the 10-year period out of a total of 45 funds ending July 31, 2023. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is 6.24% (1 year), 8.40% (3 years), 8.49% (5 years), 7.76% (10 years), and 8.25% (since inception on August 9, 2012). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [355 funds], 5 (5 years) [308 funds], 5 (10 years) [209 funds].

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged Units was awarded the 2023 Lipper ETF Award in the International Equity category for the 5 year period out of a total of 23 funds ending July 31, 2023. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is 14.24% (1 year), 12.98% (3 years), 7.33% (5 years), and 6.04% (since inception on April 10, 2017). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [676 funds], 5 (5 years) [578 funds].

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF (MCLC) was awarded the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 1.26% (1 year), 13.41% (3 years), 8.48% (5 years), and 6.24% (since inception in April 10, 2017).

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF (MEME.B) was awarded the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 13.20% (1 year), 1.07% (3 years), and 2.00% (since inception in December 4, 2018).

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF (MULC) was awarded the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023 is as follows: 4.99% (1 year), 8.25% (3 years), 8.18% (5 years), and 8.40% (since inception in April 17, 2017).

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (MUSC.B) was awarded the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: -0.79% (1 year), 8.68% (3 years), 5.44% (5 years), and 5.04% (since inception in November 27, 2017).

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF (MUMC) was awarded the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: -3.35% (1 year), 5.43% (3 years), 5.57% (5 years), and 5.38% (since inception in April 10, 2017).

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact: Elizabeth Bartlett, Manulife Investment Management, [email protected]