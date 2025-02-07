Manulife Investment Management Recognized Again by Fundata Canada with 34 Funds Receiving Awards for Risk-Adjusted Performance

News provided byManulife Investment Management
Feb 07, 2025, 09:25 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced today that Fundata Canada has recognized 34 of its funds, including 23 segregated funds, 7 mutual funds and 4 ETFs for earning FundGrade A+® Ratings. Manulife Investment Management has received recognition from Fundata Canada for 13 consecutive years – every year since the awards' debut in 2012.
The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is a distinction for these funds as the honour is considered objective and independent based on Fundata's criteria and ratings system.
"We are excited to share this accolade for a combined total of 34 Manulife Investment Management funds which we feel will help investors build more resilient portfolios as a result of consistent performance over the long-term," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "As a result of the strong convictions and expertise of the investment and product teams that helped to achieve the recognition for these funds, we are grateful to them for their work and we are thrilled to be recognized again by Fundata. We will continue to bring diverse investment options to our clients across asset classes to help people invest for their future savings goals."
The following Manulife segregated funds, mutual funds and ETFs were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:
|
Segregated Funds*
|
FundGrade start date
|
FundGrade
|
Fund count
|
1Y return
|
3Y return
|
5Y return
|
10Y return
|
Total return
|
Inception date
|
Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category
|
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF GIF Select**
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2024
|
30
|
13.15
|
5.76
|
—
|
—
|
5.22
|
9/13/2021
|
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF Private Segregated
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2024
|
30
|
13.57
|
6.09
|
—
|
—
|
5.55
|
9/13/2021
|
Canadian Equity category
|
Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
64
|
15.75
|
7.74
|
10.47
|
8.73
|
8.96
|
10/6/2014
|
Canadian Focused Equity category
|
Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
67
|
17.84
|
7.77
|
11.32
|
9.09
|
7.4
|
1/26/2004
|
Manulife Ideal Canadian Equity Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
67
|
17.37
|
6.98
|
10.45
|
8.06
|
9.36
|
12/12/2012
|
Manulife RetirementPlus Fundamental Equity
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
64
|
18.11
|
8.03
|
11.59
|
9.36
|
9.88
|
10/28/2013
|
Global Equity category
|
Manulife Climate Action GIF Select**
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2024
|
148
|
24.14
|
7.28
|
—
|
—
|
10.82
|
5/25/2021
|
Manulife Climate Action Private Segregated Pool**
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2024
|
148
|
24.78
|
7.81
|
—
|
—
|
11.35
|
5/25/2021
|
Manulife Global Equity Private Segregated Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
148
|
9.34
|
3.61
|
7.91
|
9.17
|
9.84
|
10/6/2014
|
Canadian Equity Balanced category
|
Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class GIF Select**
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2024
|
81
|
13.78
|
5.94
|
—
|
—
|
9.4
|
5/4/2020
|
Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class Private
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2024
|
81
|
14.07
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12.43
|
2/21/2023
|
Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category
|
Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
66
|
8.75
|
1.24
|
3.11
|
3.32
|
3.29
|
12/26/2000
|
Global Fixed Income Balanced category
|
Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
58
|
10.56
|
1.94
|
4.19
|
4.42
|
5.26
|
10/2/2009
|
Manulife Moderate Portfolio GIF Select**
|
12/31/2017
|
12/31/2024
|
58
|
9.13
|
1.53
|
3.22
|
—
|
3.16
|
5/19/2017
|
Manulife Moderate Private Segregated Portfolio**
|
12/31/2017
|
12/31/2024
|
58
|
9.47
|
1.86
|
3.55
|
—
|
4.52
|
11/29/2018
|
Manulife Canadian Growth & Income Private
|
12/31/2015
|
12/31/2024
|
81
|
12.06
|
4.44
|
6.29
|
—
|
6.05
|
8/24/2015
|
Manulife Ideal Balanced Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
102
|
12.92
|
4.53
|
6.72
|
5.13
|
3.41
|
10/10/2000
|
Manulife Ideal Core Plus Bond Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
63
|
3.37
|
-1.69
|
-0.2
|
—
|
0.49
|
5/17/2016
|
Manulife Monthly High Income GIF
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
102
|
17.99
|
4.24
|
6.35
|
5.31
|
7.6
|
12/26/2000
|
Canadian Neutral Balanced category
|
Manulife Canadian Balanced Private Segregated Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
102
|
18.15
|
4.41
|
6.42
|
5.34
|
5.64
|
10/6/2014
|
Global Neutral Balanced category
|
Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield GIF
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
152
|
12.23
|
3.09
|
4.76
|
5.96
|
6.02
|
9/19/2014
|
Manulife U.S. Balanced Private Segregated Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
152
|
11.59
|
4.46
|
6.09
|
6.12
|
6.62
|
10/6/2014
|
Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
152
|
7.22
|
1.67
|
5.08
|
6.49
|
6.91
|
10/6/2014
|
Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select**
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
102
|
18.58
|
3.48
|
9.3
|
7.42
|
7.1
|
10/7/2013
|
Manulife Global Monthly High Income Private
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
102
|
18.87
|
3.71
|
—
|
—
|
5.62
|
5/25/2021
|
Manulife Global Strategic Balanced Yield GIF Select
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
152
|
12.23
|
3.09
|
4.76
|
5.96
|
6.02
|
9/19/2014
|
Multi-Sector Fixed Income category
|
Manulife Corporate Fixed Income Private Segregated
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
13
|
7.52
|
1.68
|
2.49
|
2.95
|
2.83
|
10/6/2014
|
Tactical Balanced category
|
Manulife Ideal Tactical Income Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
21
|
14.26
|
6.06
|
7.79
|
—
|
6.59
|
5/17/2016
|
Mutual Funds***
|
FundGrade start date
|
FundGrade
|
Fund count
|
1Y return
|
3Y return
|
5Y return
|
10Y return
|
Total return
|
Inception date
|
Canadian Equity Balanced category
|
Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
52
|
14.42
|
6.39
|
8.59
|
7.22
|
7.41
|
3/22/2012
|
Canadian Equity category
|
Manulife Canadian Equity Private Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
158
|
16.19
|
8.14
|
10.86
|
9.12
|
9.86
|
12/14/2012
|
Canadian Focused Equity category
|
Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
70
|
19.00
|
8.81
|
12.37
|
10.12
|
8.86
|
8/26/2003
|
Tactical Balanced category
|
Manulife Tactical Income Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
56
|
14.51
|
6.30
|
8.03
|
6.10
|
4.65
|
7/6/2007
|
Canadian Neutral Balanced
|
Manulife Canadian Growth and Income Private Trust
|
12/31/2015
|
12/31/2024
|
55
|
12.35
|
4.70
|
6.53
|
—
|
5.68
|
8/10/2015
|
Manulife Canadian Balanced Private Pool
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
55
|
18.51
|
4.71
|
6.71
|
5.64
|
7.30
|
12/14/2012
|
Global Neutral Balanced
|
Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund
|
12/31/2014
|
12/31/2024
|
224
|
18.90
|
3.72
|
9.49
|
7.58
|
8.01
|
8/19/2011
|
ETFs****
|
FundGrade start date
|
FundGrade
|
Fund count
|
1Y return
|
3Y return
|
5Y return
|
10Y return
|
Total return
|
Inception date
|
Canadian Equity category
|
Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF (MCLC)
|
12/31/2017
|
12/31/2024
|
158
|
21.35
|
10.57
|
11.55
|
—
|
9.52
|
4/17/2017
|
Canadian Fixed Income category
|
Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2024
|
137
|
4.74
|
0
|
—
|
—
|
-0.34
|
11/25/2020
|
Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category
|
Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2024
|
36
|
7.12
|
1.68
|
—
|
—
|
1.38
|
11/25/2020
|
Canadian Short Term Fixed Income
|
Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2024
|
86
|
7.37
|
3.06
|
—
|
—
|
2.19
|
11/25/2020
*Segregated fund performance shown for Manulife GIF Select InvestmentPlus, MPIP Segregated Pools, Manulife Guaranteed Investment Funds (GIF) and Manulife RetirementPlus funds are for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2024. The Manulife RetirementPlus and Manulife Ideal segregated fund contracts are no longer open to new deposits effective October 2022. Refer to the price and performance tool to learn more about the underlying funds available in active contracts.
** The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.
*** Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2024.
**** Performance for the winning ETFs is for the period ending December 31, 2024.
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.
Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund, ETFs and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds, the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus before investing in ETFs and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value.
Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.
