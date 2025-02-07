Manulife Investment Management Recognized Again by Fundata Canada with 34 Funds Receiving Awards for Risk-Adjusted Performance

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced today that Fundata Canada has recognized 34 of its funds, including 23 segregated funds, 7 mutual funds and 4 ETFs for earning FundGrade A+® Ratings. Manulife Investment Management has received recognition from Fundata Canada for 13 consecutive years – every year since the awards' debut in 2012.

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is a distinction for these funds as the honour is considered objective and independent based on Fundata's criteria and ratings system.

"We are excited to share this accolade for a combined total of 34 Manulife Investment Management funds which we feel will help investors build more resilient portfolios as a result of consistent performance over the long-term," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "As a result of the strong convictions and expertise of the investment and product teams that helped to achieve the recognition for these funds, we are grateful to them for their work and we are thrilled to be recognized again by Fundata. We will continue to bring diverse investment options to our clients across asset classes to help people invest for their future savings goals."

The following Manulife segregated funds, mutual funds and ETFs were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Segregated Funds* FundGrade start date FundGrade

Calc date Fund count 1Y return 3Y return 5Y return 10Y return Total return

since

inception Inception date Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category

















Manulife Smart Dividend ETF GIF Select** 12/31/2021 12/31/2024 30 13.15 5.76 — — 5.22 9/13/2021 Manulife Smart Dividend ETF Private Segregated

Pools** 12/31/2021 12/31/2024 30 13.57 6.09 — — 5.55 9/13/2021 Canadian Equity category

















Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 64 15.75 7.74 10.47 8.73 8.96 10/6/2014 Canadian Focused Equity category

















Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 67 17.84 7.77 11.32 9.09 7.4 1/26/2004 Manulife Ideal Canadian Equity Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 67 17.37 6.98 10.45 8.06 9.36 12/12/2012 Manulife RetirementPlus Fundamental Equity 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 64 18.11 8.03 11.59 9.36 9.88 10/28/2013 Global Equity category

















Manulife Climate Action GIF Select** 12/31/2021 12/31/2024 148 24.14 7.28 — — 10.82 5/25/2021 Manulife Climate Action Private Segregated Pool** 12/31/2021 12/31/2024 148 24.78 7.81 — — 11.35 5/25/2021 Manulife Global Equity Private Segregated Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 148 9.34 3.61 7.91 9.17 9.84 10/6/2014 Canadian Equity Balanced category

















Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class GIF Select** 12/31/2020 12/31/2024 81 13.78 5.94 — — 9.4 5/4/2020 Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class Private

Segregated Pool** 12/31/2020 12/31/2024 81 14.07 — — — 12.43 2/21/2023 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category

















Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 66 8.75 1.24 3.11 3.32 3.29 12/26/2000 Global Fixed Income Balanced category

















Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 58 10.56 1.94 4.19 4.42 5.26 10/2/2009 Manulife Moderate Portfolio GIF Select** 12/31/2017 12/31/2024 58 9.13 1.53 3.22 — 3.16 5/19/2017 Manulife Moderate Private Segregated Portfolio** 12/31/2017 12/31/2024 58 9.47 1.86 3.55 — 4.52 11/29/2018 Manulife Canadian Growth & Income Private

Segregated Pool 12/31/2015 12/31/2024 81 12.06 4.44 6.29 — 6.05 8/24/2015 Manulife Ideal Balanced Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 102 12.92 4.53 6.72 5.13 3.41 10/10/2000 Manulife Ideal Core Plus Bond Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 63 3.37 -1.69 -0.2 — 0.49 5/17/2016 Manulife Monthly High Income GIF 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 102 17.99 4.24 6.35 5.31 7.6 12/26/2000 Canadian Neutral Balanced category

















Manulife Canadian Balanced Private Segregated Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 102 18.15 4.41 6.42 5.34 5.64 10/6/2014 Global Neutral Balanced category

















Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield GIF 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 152 12.23 3.09 4.76 5.96 6.02 9/19/2014 Manulife U.S. Balanced Private Segregated Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 152 11.59 4.46 6.09 6.12 6.62 10/6/2014 Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 152 7.22 1.67 5.08 6.49 6.91 10/6/2014 Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select** 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 102 18.58 3.48 9.3 7.42 7.1 10/7/2013 Manulife Global Monthly High Income Private

Segregated Pool** 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 102 18.87 3.71 — — 5.62 5/25/2021 Manulife Global Strategic Balanced Yield GIF Select 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 152 12.23 3.09 4.76 5.96 6.02 9/19/2014 Multi-Sector Fixed Income category

















Manulife Corporate Fixed Income Private Segregated

Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 13 7.52 1.68 2.49 2.95 2.83 10/6/2014 Tactical Balanced category

















Manulife Ideal Tactical Income Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 21 14.26 6.06 7.79 — 6.59 5/17/2016



















Mutual Funds*** FundGrade start date FundGrade

Calc date Fund count 1Y return 3Y return 5Y return 10Y return Total return

since

inception Inception date Canadian Equity Balanced category

















Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 52 14.42 6.39 8.59 7.22 7.41 3/22/2012 Canadian Equity category

















Manulife Canadian Equity Private Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 158 16.19 8.14 10.86 9.12 9.86 12/14/2012 Canadian Focused Equity category

















Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 70 19.00 8.81 12.37 10.12 8.86 8/26/2003 Tactical Balanced category

















Manulife Tactical Income Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 56 14.51 6.30 8.03 6.10 4.65 7/6/2007 Canadian Neutral Balanced

















Manulife Canadian Growth and Income Private Trust 12/31/2015 12/31/2024 55 12.35 4.70 6.53 — 5.68 8/10/2015 Manulife Canadian Balanced Private Pool 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 55 18.51 4.71 6.71 5.64 7.30 12/14/2012 Global Neutral Balanced

















Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund 12/31/2014 12/31/2024 224 18.90 3.72 9.49 7.58 8.01 8/19/2011



















ETFs**** FundGrade start date FundGrade

calc date Fund count 1Y return 3Y return 5Y return 10Y return Total return

since

inception Inception date Canadian Equity category

















Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF (MCLC) 12/31/2017 12/31/2024 158 21.35 10.57 11.55 — 9.52 4/17/2017 Canadian Fixed Income category

















Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT) 12/31/2020 12/31/2024 137 4.74 0 — — -0.34 11/25/2020 Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category

















Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) 12/31/2020 12/31/2024 36 7.12 1.68 — — 1.38 11/25/2020 Canadian Short Term Fixed Income

















Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM) 12/31/2020 12/31/2024 86 7.37 3.06 — — 2.19 11/25/2020

*Segregated fund performance shown for Manulife GIF Select InvestmentPlus, MPIP Segregated Pools, Manulife Guaranteed Investment Funds (GIF) and Manulife RetirementPlus funds are for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2024. The Manulife RetirementPlus and Manulife Ideal segregated fund contracts are no longer open to new deposits effective October 2022. Refer to the price and performance tool to learn more about the underlying funds available in active contracts.

** The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.

*** Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2024.

**** Performance for the winning ETFs is for the period ending December 31, 2024.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund, ETFs and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds, the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus before investing in ETFs and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.



About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

Manulife

857 210 2286

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management