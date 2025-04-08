TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, has announced the launch of Manulife Global Core Equity Fund and Manulife Global Core Balanced Fund.

"We are excited to launch Manulife Global Core Funds and bring clients the opportunity to leverage the potential of an all-in-one global mandate, powered by select managers that complement each other's expertise across regions and asset classes," said Kristie Feinberg, head of retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "These solutions showcase the experience of both our internal managers and external subadvisors and our ability to harness the strength of diverse strategies for client portfolios."

Global Core Fund Launches

The investment objective of Manulife Global Core Equity Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of other investment funds to gain exposure to global equities. The fund's portfolio is comprised of the following underlying funds: Manulife Global Equity Class, managed by Mawer Investment Management, and Manulife Climate Action Fund, Canadian Equity Class, and U.S. Opportunities Funds, all managed by Manulife Investment Management teams offering clients access to these seasoned portfolio management teams and strategically selected mandates.

The investment objective of Manulife Global Core Balanced Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of other investment funds to gain exposure to global equities and fixed income securities. The equity component of the fund is comprised of the following underlying funds: Manulife Climate Action Fund, Manulife U.S. Opportunities Fund, and Manulife Canadian Equity Class managed by Manulife Investment Management teams, and Manulife Global Equity Class, managed by Mawer Investment Management. In managing the fixed income component of the Fund, the portfolio invests in fixed income securities through investments in the following underlying funds: Manulife Alternative Opportunities and Manulife Core Plus Bond Funds, both managed by Manulife Investment Management.

Both funds seek to draw on the strengths of diverse asset management teams, carefully selected through a rigorous due diligence process to streamline performance monitoring and provide all-in-one solutions to portfolio management with the potential to yield strong results in different market environments.

Fund Name Series Fund

code Management

fee Trailer



Manulife Global Core Equity

Fund Advisor

Series /

Series T MMF2014 1.72 % 1.00 % Series F

/ Series

FT MMF2414 0.72 % N/A Manulife Global Core

Balanced Fund Advisor

Series /

Series T MMF2020 1.72 % 1.00 % Series F

/ Series

FT MMF2420 0.72 % N/A

Fee Reductions

Manulife IM is also reducing the management fees on the following funds on or about April 15, 2025, to bring additional value to investors.

Fund Name Current Management Fee (%) New Management Fee (%)

Advisor Series/

Series T Series F/ Series

FT Advisor Series/

Series T Series F/ Series

FT Manulife

Fundamental

Equity Fund 1.81 / 1.78 0.77 1.71 0.71 Manulife

Tactical Income

Fund 1.98 0.80 1.65 0.65 Manulife U.S.

Opportunities

Fund 1.87 0.88 1.77 0.77 Manulife

Covered Call

U.S. Equity

Fund* 1.88 0.88 1.78 0.78 Manulife

Covered Call

U.S. Equity

Class 1.88 0.88 1.78 0.78

* A new Series T and Series FT for Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Fund will be launched on April 15, 2025, at the new reduced management fee: 1.78% and 0.78%, respectively.

"We are pleased to introduce the Manulife Global Core Equity and Manulife Global Core Balanced Funds, along with the announcement of fee reductions on our platform, bringing potential opportunities and additional value to advisors and their clients," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering a broad range of innovative investment solutions that are tailored to the evolving needs of investors and emphasize our distinct offerings spanning both traditional and alternative asset classes."

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management