Manulife Investment Management Limited Announces Changes to Fund Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, has announced the following changes to its fund platform including a proposed fund merger and investment objective changes, and fund terminations.

Fund Merger and Investment Objectives Changes

Manulife IM is proposing the merger of Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Fund into Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund effective on or about May 23, 2025, and will seek the required approvals from applicable securityholders of both funds to proceed at a special meeting of securityholders to be held on or about April 16, 2025.

In addition to the merger, Manulife IM is seeking approval from the securityholders of Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund to change the investment objective of the fund, and also seeking approval from the securityholders of Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Class for a corresponding investment objective change. Upon anticipated approval, the merger and the investment objective changes will result in changes to the portfolio management teams for both Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund and Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Class which will be managed by the Manulife Fundamental Equity team.

Pending the results of the mutual funds' securityholders vote, Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Fund, offered in select segregated fund contracts, will be closing on or about May 16, 2025. Assets will be switched to the continuing fund, Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund and impacted segregated fund advisors will be notified in the coming weeks.

Subject to the implementation of the merger and the investment objective changes, the Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund and the Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Class will be renamed Manulife Fundamental Global Equity Fund and Manulife Fundamental Global Equity Class respectively. The funds will also experience a management fee reduction as follows:

Current Fund

Name Proposed

Fund Name Series Current

Management Fee New

Management Fee Manulife Global

All Cap

Focused Fund Manulife

Fundamental

Global Equity

Fund Advisor

Series/Series T 1.96 % 1.80 % Series F/Series

FT 0.90 % 0.70 % Manulife Global

Thematic

Opportunities

Class Manulife

Fundamental

Global Equity

Class Advisor

Series/Series T 1.87 % 1.85 % Series F/Series

FT 0.77 % 0.75 %

Fund Terminations

Manulife IM will terminate the following funds on or about May 23, 2025, and distribute the proceeds to securityholders accordingly on that date. These fund terminations help streamline Manulife IM's fund platform of actively managed investments and further its commitment to offering diverse products that are in demand by Canadian investors to help them achieve their investment goals.

Prospectus qualified securities of these funds will no longer be available for purchases or money in switches effective as of 4 p.m. ET on February 18, 2025. This includes purchases through automatic investment services such as pre-authorized chequing plans, dollar-cost averaging, or automatic rebalancing services. Prior to the termination date, impacted investors are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications of these terminations and to discuss options, including how to switch their assets to another Manulife IM mutual fund that meets their individual investment needs and circumstances.

Fund Name Termination Date Manulife Asia Equity Class May 23, 2025 Manulife China Class May 23, 2025 Manulife Global Franchise Class May 23, 2025 Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S Dividend Income Fund May 23, 2025 Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S Equity Fund May 23, 2025 Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S Mid Cap Equity Fund May 23, 2025

