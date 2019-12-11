Manulife Investment Management Champions First Sustainable Investing Practicum in Canada with Concordia's John Molson School of Business

C$ unless otherwise stated



New Sustainable Investing Practicum supported by Manulife starting May 2020

Students to receive first-hand day trading experience based on ESG fundamentals

Up to 12 Manulife Investment Management scholarships to be awarded annually

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management and Concordia University announced today that they have signed a five-year partnership enabling some of their top business students to better understand the principles of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment in a capital market environment through a new Sustainable Investing Practicum. The first of its kind from a Canadian university.

"We are very happy to partner with John Molson School of Business, one of Canada's top business schools, to bring the first comprehensive Sustainable Investing Practicum to its students," said Richard Payette, President and CEO, Manuvie Québec. "We believe that our partnership will help these students become top performers in their field by getting real experience of what the investment industry is moving towards."

Running from May to April the new Sustainable Investing Practicum supported by Manulife will welcome a dozen candidates per year. Participants will be part of an Investment Management Committee and take part in practical labs where they will interact in real time with Manulife Investment Management's Canadian Fundamental Equity team, making fund management recommendations based on the fundamentals of sustainable investing. They will also present in front of a Supervision Committee multiple times per year to get a similar experience to real life fund supervision.

To recognize the students' hard work during this program, up to 12 Manulife Investment Management scholarships will be awarded annually to top performers, and possible internships with Manulife will also be available.

"This new agreement with Manulife aligns perfectly with our school's strategic plan," says Anne-Marie Croteau, Dean of the John Molson School of Business. "It enhances our students' experience by providing them with a hands-on learning opportunity that embodies our core value of responsibility and social accountability. The Sustainable Investing Practicum supported by Manulife is a wonderful example of how we enrich learning by offering a continuously evolving and relevant curriculum. The internships and scholarships that Manulife will fund further reinforce the support that we offer our students."

"Helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers is what we aspire to daily, and we believe we are putting that mission into action by helping students gain meaningful experience aligned with the new demands of our business environment and society," said Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada. "My team and I are looking forward to the Spring to start meeting, exchanging and learning from this next generation of business professionals."

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$854 billion (USD$645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1. MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of September 30, 2019 was C$854 billion and includes C$195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$140 billion of assets under administration.

