TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today a reduction of management fees on seven of its mutual funds, effective on or about March 1, 2022.

Fund Name Series Existing Management Fee (%) New Management Fee (%) Manulife Global Balanced Fund Advisor Series/ Series T 1.91 1.81 Series F/Series FT 0.82 0.72 Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund Advisor Series/ Series T 2.00 1.86 Series F/Series FT 0.90 0.76 Manulife Global Monthly High Income Class Advisor Series/ Series T 2.00 1.86 Series F/Series FT 0.90 0.76 Manulife Conservative Portfolio Advisor Series/ Series T 1.56 1.44 Series F/Series FT 0.81 0.69 Manulife Moderate Portfolio Advisor Series/ Series T 1.80 1.70 Series F/Series FT 0.80 0.70 Manulife Balanced Portfolio Advisor Series/ Series T 1.89 1.77 Series F/Series FT 0.89 0.77 Manulife Growth Portfolio Advisor Series/ Series T 1.94 1.84 Series F/Series FT 0.94 0.84

Manulife Investment Management is committed to continuously reviewing its product lineup to ensure it is evolving to meet the needs of investors and advisors. It is expected that the reduction in management fees should have a corresponding impact on the management expense ratio of the funds over time.

"We continually work to ensure our funds are priced competitively and are delivering value to our customers. A recent review of our lineup identified an opportunity to enhance our pricing attractiveness on certain products including our mutual fund asset allocation portfolios and select global balanced funds," said Yanic Chagnon, Head of Investment Products, Manulife Investment Management, Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of an asset allocation service. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus of the mutual funds in which investment may be made under the asset allocation service before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds, Manulife Corporate Classes and Manulife Asset Allocation Portfolios are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

