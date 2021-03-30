C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife is taking one more step towards its ambition of becoming the most digital-centric global company in its industry by leveraging identity verification platform Yoti to accelerate digital registration for customers. The solution uses encrypted and secure technologies including Optimal Character Recognition (OCR) data capture and biometric face matching is now available for Manulife Bank's Advantage Account and All-In Banking applicants in Canada.

Manulife Bank applicants will be able to quickly and seamlessly verify their identity by uploading a picture of either their driver's license, passport or provincial photo ID card along with a selfie. If they pass this step, they receive an email within a few minutes to finalize the process. The virtual solution can be completed via any mobile device, laptop, or desktop camera that is enabled to take pictures. While Manulife Bank can already virtually authenticate a customer's identity, Yoti will help further enhance the application process when a customer is asked to provide additional ID validation.

"At Manulife, we're constantly working to make customers' decisions easier and their lives better and our partnership with Yoti is a great example of that," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Information Officer, Manulife Canada. "Our customers have come to expect more self-serve and digital options, and we're pleased to continue to bring innovative solutions to meet their everyday needs."

In the past, verifying a customer's identity typically happens during face-to-face meetings with private bankers or with an advisor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many Canadians have had to manage those transactions virtually. Manulife's new ID verification solution will ensure customers' transactions are safer, faster and more convenient than ever.

Manulife has been helping accelerate digital identity services in Canada. In June 2019, Manulife joined the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), making it the first insurer to join other leaders in technology, government and business in the development of a digital identification and authentication framework to enable Canada's full and secure participation in the global digital economy.

