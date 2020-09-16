C$ unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Coming this October, the Manulife COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan will be available to Canadians travelling in Canada and internationally, including to countries with a Level 3 Travel Advisory. The policy will provide Emergency Medical coverage, including specific additional coverage for COVID-19 and related conditions. It will also include added Trip Interruption benefits in the event of quarantine.

The Manulife COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan will be available to Canadians through Manulife's distribution channels including travel agents, brokers, advisors, sponsors, and for direct purchase through Manulife CoverMe.



As the largest travel insurance provider in Canada, Manulife understands that some Canadians have family, business and other important reasons for travelling in-country and to global destinations – and today, more than ever before, they need specialized coverage that helps protect them in the event they fall ill due to COVID-19.

"The pandemic has had extraordinary impacts on the day-to-day lives of Canadians, and at Manulife, our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities. This specialized travel insurance is aimed at helping protect what matters most," said Alex Lucas, Head of Insurance, Manulife.

The policy will provide the coverage below:

COVERAGE LIMIT Emergency Medical Coverage not associated with

COVID-19 Up to $5,000,000 CDN per insured Emergency Medical Coverage for COVID-19 and

related conditions after a positive test result while

at destination, including Emergency Air Transport

to return you home Up to $200,000 CDN per insured Quarantine expenses after a COVID-19 positive

test result, denied entry or contact tracing while at

destination $150/day up to $2100 per person, or $300/day up

to $4200 per family (Maximum duration of 14 days) Level 3 Travel Advisory upgraded to Level 4 Travel

Advisory by Canadian Government Up to a combined $500 CDN per person for:

Return airfare, meals and accommodations

For more information about the Manulife COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Plan, click here.

For further information: Media Contact: Shabeen Hanifam, Manulife, 416-697-7684, [email protected]

