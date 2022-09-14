C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO , Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife today unveiled its first ever global photography exhibition, celebrating the many unique ways its team around the world is nurturing their health and wellbeing.

The Elevate Global Photography Exhibition will be on display to the public at Manulife's magnificent global headquarters located at 200 Bloor St. E. from September 14 to November 9. The company's iconic gardens will be open for visitors to immerse themselves in tranquility and view the world through the lens of Manulife's global colleagues.

The photographs featured were taken by Manulife team members all over the world and curated by an esteemed panel of judges, led three-time Pulitzer Prize winning photographer, Barbara Davidson.

"As a global insurer and provider of health and wealth products, we're focused on wellbeing in all of its forms," said Pam Kimmet, Manulife's Global Chief Human Resources Officer. "This photo exhibition gives us the chance to share our experiences with our communities, shining a light on the many ways our colleagues are nourishing themselves, both mentally and physically."

The #ManulifeElevate exhibition will also be traveling to the company's offices across Canada, the United States and throughout Asia. To learn more, visit Manulife.com/elevate.

Manulife and John Hancock offer a range of initiatives to support the wellbeing of our employees and their families. In addition to flexible working arrangements, supplemental paid time-off and robust mental health resources, including up to $10,000 for mental health supports in Canada, we are proud to promote healthy living and activities through our behavioural insurance products, Manulife Vitality, John Hancock Vitality and Manulife Move available to both colleagues and customers.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Odette Coleman, Manulife, 416-819-6938, [email protected]