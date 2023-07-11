OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is one of the healthiest countries in the world, and everyone in Canada deserves opportunities to thrive and lead a healthy life. The Government of Canada has taken action to address systemic health challenges and barriers so that every individual has the resources and opportunities for good health and wellbeing.

Health inequities are systematic, unfair, and avoidable differences in health outcomes. Health inequities have long existed in Canada but became even more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disproportionately affected the mental and physical wellbeing of many groups in society, including Indigenous peoples, Black and racialized communities, as well as people from lower income households, children, youth, and seniors.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF)-led project How We Get There: A Transportation Needs Assessment for Individuals Living with Chronic Illnesses, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), has successfully concluded. The project, which received $250,000 through the Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF), examined how access and barriers to medical transportation and care differ for those in urban, rural, and remote communities. It then explored how they vary over time, providing insights into the unique transportation needs and impacts on the health and wellbeing of Red River Métis Citizens by geographic location throughout Manitoba.

For this project, the MMF has:

created a regional plan of action, in consultation with Métis Community Liaison Department of MMF, to involve all seven MMF Regions in cross-regional needs assessment initiatives;

conducted focus groups and one-on-one interviews with key stakeholders to understand the transportation needs of Métis living with chronic disease;

identified similarities and differences in the experiences of Métis Citizens living in urban, rural and remote areas, and by gender;

identified policy actions to improve transportation equity; and

continued to develop and establish targeted policies and programs to address these issues and improve equity in accessing medical transportation for all Red River Métis Citizens.

The insights gained through this project will guide future policies and programs to help all Red River Métis Citizens have equitable access to medical transportation and care, regardless of gender, where they live, their unique needs or whether they experience chronic diseases.

Quotes

"Our government is taking action to address health inequities and improve access to healthcare for all. Supporting community organizations across the country like the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) helps us to work together towards the reduction of health and social inequities. Through this project, the MMF identified some of the root causes of complex public health challenges, including barriers to accessing medical transportation and care, that affect the health and wellbeing of those living with chronic diseases in Red River Métis. This represents a significant step towards improving health outcomes for Métis people."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Canada's ongoing partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation is an important step along our shared path of reconciliation. This project will create opportunities to improve the health of Red River Métis who experience a disproportionate rate of chronic illness and face transportation challenges in receiving the care they need. Our government will continue to remain a strong partner, working with Indigenous Peoples to address health and social inequalities and improve access to healthcare for everyone."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"There is no question that our community experiences a disproportionate rate of chronic illness, with treatment posing a challenge for our Citizens who live in rural and remote communities. Transportation to receive regular and consistent physical assessment, treatment, and general care is an ongoing challenge, particularly in the remote and northern communities. Delivering healthcare services to our Citizens is an ongoing priority for the National government of the Red River Métis. We look forward to co-developing Red River Métis specific solutions with our Citizens, based on the findings from this needs assessment."

Frances Chartrand

Minister for Health, Manitoba Métis Federation

Quick Facts

The Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) was launched in May 2021 to support action on social determinants of health. ISAF helps strengthen capacity in communities to advance intersectoral action on social determinants of health, particularly as they move towards the difficult work of recovering from the pandemic.

to support action on social determinants of health. ISAF helps strengthen capacity in communities to advance intersectoral action on social determinants of health, particularly as they move towards the difficult work of recovering from the pandemic. Social determinants of health refer to the broad range of social, economic and environmental factors that relate to an individual's place in society (such as gender, race, income, education, or employment) and that determine individual and population health. These determinants are shaped by the distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities within and between populations.

Intersectoral action refers to the ways that different groups and sectors of society work together to enhance the health of our communities. ISAF supports communities to build capacity for such action and helps make the social determinants of health and health inequities better understood and addressed.

Fourteen projects received a total of $2.7M through ISAF in 2021-22. These projects, based in Ontario , Alberta , BC, Quebec , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Prince Edward Island , addressed the root causes of long-standing community health challenges or those heightened by COVID-19, or implemented activities that built on or advanced intersectoral initiatives to expand their reach or impact.

