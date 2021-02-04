Western Economic Diversification Canada will provide $15 million to the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) to help close socio-economic gaps, promote Métis economic development, and create jobs for Manitoba Métis.

The nation-to-nation, government-to-government approach is an important step to improve opportunities, outcomes and the well-being of Manitoba Métis. This partnership will help increase Métis participation in economic development , support community-based Métis workforce and business development.

"On behalf of the Manitoba Metis Federation, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for making this much needed investment in the Manitoba Metis Community. It provides opportunities for us to strengthen the reach of our investments in the economy, increase the number of Métis people in the workforce, and will ensure that the MMF and its businesses are prepared as we begin to rebuild and better our economy in the post-pandemic era. Traditionally, the Métis people have demonstrated strong entrepreneurial spirit – nothing shows that better than the creation of Manitoba. Our people have been the economic engine of the west for centuries. This commitment builds on the Métis economic footprint that continues to grow in our Homeland, to the benefit of all Canadians."

- David Chartrand LL.D (hon.), O.M., President, Manitoba Metis Federation



"This partnership with the Manitoba Metis Federation is an important step forward in the shared path of reconciliation and toward a true government-to-government, nation-to-nation relationship. This important initiative will deliver on promoting economic development, closing socio-economic inequalities, and creating jobs for members of the Métis Nation in Manitoba. We will continue to work collaboratively with all partners to support and build back even better as we look beyond the pandemic.

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"Our nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship with the Manitoba Metis Federation is an important illustration of the Government of Canada's commitment to advancing reconciliation. We are pleased to partner with the Manitoba Metis Federation and look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen Métis economic development in Manitoba."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Through the Manitoba Metis Federation, the funding announced today will contribute to job creation, skills training, and business development support. These investments will help support COVID-19 economic recovery and lead to a better, more prosperous future for Métis peoples and businesses in Manitoba."

- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services

The Manitoba Metis Federation will deliver economic activities supporting entrepreneurship and business growth as well as economic development.

The project will see increased Métis participation in economic development activities, including expanding Métis participation in green construction.

The project will be administered by the Manitoba Metis Federation.

This project aligns with the objective to "improve socio-economic conditions of Métis and their access to social and economic programs and services that address their needs" laid out in the Canada-Metis Nation Accord ( April 2017 ) of which the Manitoba Metis Federation is a signatory.

