MMF celebrates ribbon cutting on multimillion dollar mixed use residence for Elders and seniors in Selkirk

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, officially opened our mixed-use residential complex in Selkirk, Manitoba with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The six-story property on Eveline Street represents a multi-million-dollar investment into the City of Selkirk and will provide 49 residences to Red River Métis Elders and seniors, with more than half dedicated to affordable housing. The building also includes common areas for residents to enjoy, along with commercial space for facilities like a Red River Métis-owned pharmacy, along with other businesses or service providers.

"Our goal is to provide our Elders and seniors with a home where they will feel safe and comfortable, and we believe we have done just that with this beautiful building overlooking the Red River, which holds such a symbolic and important place in our history," said Will Goodon, MMF Minister for Housing and Property Management. "We're proud to offer these beautiful, accessible residences for our Citizens, who blazed the trail for us. It's the least we can do to give back to those who have given us so much."

While the 77,900 square foot property on Eveline is the first of its kind for the MMF, it will be a template for other developments, most notably, a similar building on Henderson Highway, which will also offer a mix of affordable and market price housing options for Red River Métis Elders and seniors.

"Housing remains a critically important issue for all Canadians, which was clearly shown in the recent federal election," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "For our Citizens, who have at times in Canada's history been called the road allowance people, adequate, safe and accessible housing has been a long-cherished dream that was once out of reach. I know that this housing complex, along with our other housing initiatives in all Regions, is not just a place to call home, it is a source of pride and a demonstration of our strength and advancement as a Nation."

