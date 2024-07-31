Media Advisory - Federal and Provincial Governments invest in commercial pilot training for Indigenous students in Northern Saskatchewan

STONY RAPIDS, SK, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, will announce federal funding for the Dziret'ai Pilot Training Program, training commercial pilots for Indigenous communities in the Athabasca Basin and northern Saskatchewan.

Joining Minister Vandal will be Mr. Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca, Government of Saskatchewan; Mayor Daniel Powder, Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids; Chief Coreen Sayazie, Black Lake Denesuliné First Nation; and Rosalie Tsannie-Burseth, Director for Rise Air.

Media Advisor. Stony Rapids, saskatchewan (CNW Group/Western Economic Diversification Canada)

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following the remarks.

Date: August 1, 2024



Time: 10:30 a.m. MDT | 12:30 p.m. EDT



Location: Stony Rapids Airport (YSF)

Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

Rhonda Shymko, A/Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 306-716-1901