WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Self-Government Treaties reaffirm Indigenous Peoples' right to self-government and self-determination. These co-developed agreements rightfully recognize the right of Indigenous Peoples to organize and govern themselves and to pass laws that apply to their citizens in a way that meets their needs, goals and traditions.

Today, David Chartrand, President of the Manitoba Métis Federation, Government of the Red River Métis and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations announced that they have signed the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty. This Self-Government Treaty affirms and builds on previous work with the Manitoba Métis Federation in 2021.

This co-developed Treaty will recognize the Manitoba Métis Federation as the Government of the Red River Métis with an inherent right to self-government and law-making powers over its own citizenship, elections and other operations.

Now that the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty is signed by the parties, the next step is to introduce federal legislation to bring it into effect. Once in effect, this governance Treaty will receive constitutional protection and it will replace the 2021 recognition agreement. It will also be the first Self-Government Treaty concluded with a Métis Government in Canada.

This is one example of how Canada is working with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners to implement the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and advance the right to self-determination. Canada will continue to work with all Indigenous partners to promote reconciliation, renew relationships and advance their visions for self-determination and a better future for the benefit of their citizens.

Quotes

"This is a turning point in Canada's history. We are correcting an historic wrong done to the Red River Métis, and showing the true character of our country. Together, we are showing that Canada is a place where we can face challenges and come to terms with mistakes of the past, and move forward in a positive way, forging a new history for future generations. The Red River Métis shaped the West and played a pivotal role in the foundation of our country. Now, through this treaty, we are confirmed as the architects of how Canadians and the world see us. This treaty was 154 years in the making, and is clearly a win-win for all Canadians, as we stand together on the right side of history. I look forward to the speedy progress of this treaty to Royal Assent, secure in the knowledge that there can be no rational objection to this shared achievement."

David Chartrand

President

Manitoba Métis Federation

Government of the Red River Métis

"Today is about self-determination. It is long overdue for Canada to recognize the right of the Métis of the Red River to self-determination and to formalize our Nation-to-Nation, government-to-government relationship. Congratulations and thank you to the Manitoba Métis Federation, its leadership, Red River Métis citizens and all those who worked together at the negotiation table to bring this first-of-its-kind Treaty to life. I look forward to continuing our work together to advance reconciliation and build a better future."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Self-government negotiations between the parties began in 2018.

Canada already recognizes the Manitoba Métis Federation as a Métis Government with jurisdiction over its own core governance under a recognition agreement signed in 2021.

already recognizes the Manitoba Métis Federation as a Métis Government with jurisdiction over its own core governance under a recognition agreement signed in 2021. The Self-Government Treaty announced today affirms and builds on this recognition, but includes further details on key matters such as harmonizing laws and dispute resolution.

Like the 2021 agreement, the Treaty with the Manitoba Métis Federation does not include harvesting rights, land or land-related rights.

The focus is on core governance matters internal to the Manitoba Métis Federation and its related laws will apply to its Red River Métis citizens.

The Self-Government Treaty sets out a process for negotiating other self-government arrangements with the Manitoba Métis Federation in the future. This process will include consultation with other Indigenous groups on matters that may affect them before any such future arrangements could be finalized.

Canada will continue to work with the Manitoba Métis Federation toward shared solutions that respect everyone's rights and promote lasting reconciliation for the benefit of its citizens and future generations.

