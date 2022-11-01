Manitoba artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Manitoba food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Manitoban Scott A. Ford. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Ford is an award-winning comic creator, illustrator and designer from Winnipeg, Man. His work puts an emphasis on atmosphere and rich visuals, drawing inspiration from video games, graphic design, film and animation.

"This design depicts a whimsical version of Manitoba's hibernating animals having a winter meal together in a burrow, with snow falling outside," said artist Scott Ford. "I was inspired by our very cold Winnipeg winters, where staying inside with family and food, in contrast with the blustering weather, often feels like we're holed-up in our own burrow. Gathering with my extended family for a holiday meal is a rare and special occasion and is also the only time of year when my parents will light their fireplace."

Manitoban artists, Edreen Cielos and Justin Currie, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Manitoba food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Harvest Manitoba through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure all Manitobans have access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

Harvest Manitoba shares almost 12 million pounds of healthy and nutritious food to hungry Manitobans every year. With this food, the organization prepares Harvest Hampers in Winnipeg, which are distributed to feed more than 83,000 Manitobans.

"Harvest Manitoba and our partner food bank agencies across the province continue to see record levels of need," said Vince Barletta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Manitoba. "In March of 2021, we served 10,000 households per month, which was a record at the time. Now, this past August, that number is almost 15,000 hampers per month. Purolator's Holiday Box campaign and the support of the community helps us provide food to the thousands of families that we serve."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

