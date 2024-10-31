Man sentenced for sexual assault and immigration and citizenship fraud following joint CBSA and Ottawa Police Service investigations

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) today announced the sentencing of Kwene Tombwe following joint investigations into immigration and citizenship fraud as well as sexual assault.

On October 15, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario, Mr. Tombwe pleaded guilty to:

three counts of sexual assault

one count of sexual interference involving a minor

one count of making a false statement in relation to a passport

two counts of misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

one count of misrepresentation under the Citizenship Act

As a result, Mr. Tombwe was sentenced to six years incarceration for the sexual assaults, and one year for each of the four other charges, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $26,500 restitution to his victims, and to have his DNA collected for inclusion on the sex offender registry.

The sentencing decision is the result of investigations which began in 2016 and spanned several international borders.

In 2017, Mr. Tombwe absconded from Canada when he became aware that the CBSA was investigating the authenticity of refugee claims made by the people he had been exploiting and abusing. When he returned to Canada to seek medical attention in 2023, he was met and arrested by the CBSA and returned to Ottawa to face criminal proceedings.

Quotes

"Everyone in Canada deserves to be safe and be treated with dignity. I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their years of hard work in protecting vulnerable persons and bringing those who knowingly infringe Canada's laws and immigration system to justice. The sentencing outcome reflects the thoroughness of the investigations and is a testament to the partnerships that have been fostered within the law enforcement community."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Officers at the CBSA worked diligently with the Ottawa Police Service to investigate and prosecute immigration and citizenship fraud and sexual assaults against vulnerable persons. Together, we ensure that those who break the law are held accountable for their actions."

– Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

"The Ottawa Police Service is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure justice is served and the safety of our community is upheld. This sentencing is a direct result of the tireless efforts and collaboration between the OPS and the CBSA, demonstrating our shared commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable. We are proud of the joint efforts that have brought justice to the victims of these heinous acts."

– Superintendent Heather Lachine, OPS Criminal Investigations Directorate

Quick facts

The Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of victims and survivors of Human Trafficking, regardless of whether they choose to participate in the criminal justice system or seek support to exit. We strive to treat everyone with compassion, dignity, and respect, and we aim to minimize re-traumatization by actively connecting victims and survivors with internal and community supports that best meet their needs and wishes.

If you or someone you know is trapped in the cycle of Human Trafficking and needs help, please contact the OPS Human Trafficking Unit at 1-800-292-1168. We are here to help.

Anyone with information on suspicious cross border activities, including individuals who have entered Canada based on misrepresentation, is encouraged to call the CBSA's Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060

