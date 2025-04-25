TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP Central Region (Ontario) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) has arrested a 32-year old male suspect for allegedly attempting to leave Canada to join a terrorist group.

On April 19, 2025, the Director of Public Prosecutions and Deputy Attorney General of Canada consented to the laying of an information commencing the terrorism peace bond application process pursuant to section 810.011 of the Criminal Code.

The Ontario man made a first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on April 20, 2025 and will be scheduled to attend court at a later date. The suspect remains in custody.

GTA/SW INSET would like to thank Peel Regional Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Pacific Region INSET for their collaboration on this successful investigation.

The RCMP has a mandate under the Security Offences Act to investigate criminal offences that threaten Canada's national security, including terrorism, foreign actor interference, and threats to critical infrastructure.

Threats to Canada's national security are a priority for the RCMP.

There is currently a section 517 ban in place. The ban captures information (including the name of the individual), evidence, or representations made at the bail hearing. Bail conditions and any evidence or materials relied upon at the hearing are prohibited from disclosure

INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

