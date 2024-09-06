QUEBEC, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The RCMP, in partnership with the FBI, began an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan in the town of Ormstown, Quebec on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Khan was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States.

Khan (20 yrs) was arrested pursuant to section 495 of the Criminal Code:

Attempting to Leave Canada to Commit an Offence for a Terrorist Group contrary to s. 83.201 of the Criminal Code of Canada;

of Canada; Participating in the Activities of a Terrorist Group contrary to s. 83.18 of the Criminal Code of Canada and;

of Canada and; Conspiracy to commit an offence by violating United States immigration law – entering or attempting to enter the United States unlawfully contrary to s.1325 of the United States Code.

He was later re-arrested under a provisional arrest warrant pursuant to the Extradition Act. With the strong partnership between Canada and the US, we can reassure the public that as his actions escalated, at no point in time was Khan an immediate threat prior to his arrest.

Khan is appearing in the Superior Court of Justice in Montreal on September 13, 2024.

The news of threats to the Jewish community is alarming. We will not tolerate any form of threats, harassment or violence targeting Jewish communities. The RCMP continues to work in collaboration with our domestic and international partners to detect, investigate and disrupt criminal acts that are targeting Jewish Communities. The Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams (INSETs) are actively engaged on this portfolio and continue to take concrete actions, as illustrated by this arrest, to keep Canadians safe and prevent targeted acts of violence not only in Canada, but abroad.

We would like to thank our domestic and international partners, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, the Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, Public Prosecution Service Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, Department of Justice Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, as well as the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Eastern Region RCMP who were all instrumental in the successful apprehension of Khan.

"This investigation serves as an example of the agility and professionalism of the RCMP's Federal Policing programs in Ontario and Quebec. In an evolving situation, our members were able to preserve public safety while conducting a measured investigation. I am grateful for the assistance of our partners during this file."

- Superintendent James Parr, Officer in Charge of SW GTA INSET, Central Region in Ontario.

"As the Commissioner of the RCMP, I want to reassure all Canadians of the RCMP Federal Policing's commitment and resolve to tackling the most serious criminal threats to Canada, Canadians and our communities. Violent extremism in all its forms is on the rise around the world and Canada is not immune. This planned anti-Semitic attack against Jewish people in the US is deplorable and there is no place for such ideological and hate motivated crime in Canada. We are committed to keeping all Canadians safe and ask for the support of all Canadians to help prevent such threats."

- Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the RCMP

USDOJ (English only): Pakistani National Charged For Plotting Terrorist Attack In New York City In Support Of ISIS

Fast Facts

INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

