Madonna and Child and winter scenes offer sacred and secular options

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Post continued its nearly 60-year tradition with new Christmas and holiday stamp issues that capture the spirit of the season.

Since 1964, Canadians have been encouraged to make their mail merrier with annual Christmas and holiday stamps. This year's stamps once again include both sacred and secular imagery.

©2023 Canada Post (CNW Group/Canada Post) ©2023 Canada Post (CNW Group/Canada Post)

The timeless new Christmas stamp – designed and illustrated by Adrian Horvath – depicts the Madonna and Child in a style reminiscent of the stained-glass windows found in churches. The Permanent™ domestic rate stamp is available in booklets of 12. The Official First Day Cover is cancelled in St. Mary's, Ontario.

This year's secular holiday stamps celebrate the frosty splendour of Canadian winters with a cross-section of snowy landscapes from across the country. Designed by Jocelyne Saulnier of Joce Creative and illustrated by Tim Zeltner, the imagery includes a mountain village (Permanent™ domestic rate), a frozen pond perfect for skating in a snow-covered valley (U.S. rate), and a rugged coastal landscape (international rate). Domestic rate stamps are available in booklets of 12, while the U.S. and international rate stamps are offered in booklets of six. A festive souvenir sheet of the three stamps is also available, along with a souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover, cancelled in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The 2023 stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

Images of the stamps and other products can be found here:

™ Trademark of Canada Post Corporation

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]