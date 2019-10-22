Making election promises a reality: Heart & Stroke ready to work with new government on pharmacare, vaping and nutrition

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke welcomes Canada's newly elected government and is looking forward to working with parliamentarians to improve heart and brain health for people across the country.

"We are looking forward to working with the new government and all parliamentarians on critical health issues such as the creation of a national pharmacare program, restricting the marketing of food and beverages to children, a national school nutrition program and protecting youth from vaping," said Yves Savoie, CEO Heart & Stroke.

According to a Heart & Stroke election survey there is support among political parties for action on these issues.

Up to 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented by eating a healthy diet, being physically active, and being smoke-free. Heart disease and stroke are leading causes of death in Canada.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so people in Canada don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

For further information: Joshua Terry, Communications Manager (Ontario), Heart & Stroke, Joshua.terry@heartandstroke.ca, 416-489-7111, x. 24806

