Make Cocktailing at Home Easier for Canadians with J.P. Wiser's Manhattan Whisky Cocktail

When Canadians search for cocktails online, the Manhattan is one of the most sought. It's an approachable, delicious cocktail found on most bar menus. The release of the J.P. Wiser's Manhattan Whisky Cocktail follows the successful launch of J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned Whisky Cocktail last year.

"We heard from consumers that they were interested in making classic cocktails at home, but either they didn't have the right ingredients or the confidence that they could in fact make them," says Vanessa Clarke, Senior Brand Manager, Canadian Whisky. "We are thrilled to provide people the opportunity to share this cocktail at home in three simple steps."

How to Drink Your J.P. Wiser's Manhattan Whisky Cocktail:

Pour over ice. Stir. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

About J.P. Wiser's

Founded in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies are known for being blended with exacting care and aged to perfection in white oak barrels. Whiskies are created and bottled in Windsor, Ontario at Hiram Walker & Sons – one of the largest distilleries in North America. For more information, visit jpwisers.com or check out J.P. Wiser's new distillery experience to learn about the history of Canadian history and the craft of making it. Purchase tickets here: jpwiserstour.ca/

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

Media inquiries: Valerie Brive-Turtle, Director, Communications, Public Relations and S&R, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited; Brand inquiries: Vanessa Clarke, Senior Brand Manager, Canadian Whisky, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

