Make a Splash this Summer with Hands-On Fun at the Ontario Science Centre

Explore newest exhibition Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures, enjoy all-new aquatic-themed programs and events, experience new IMAX® film Turtle Odyssey, and more!

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Kick off the first long weekend of summer with curiosity-sparking fun at the Ontario Science Centre! Journey through an underwater world in newest exhibition Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures and beginning July, enjoy new ocean-themed programming and go on an extraordinary adventure in new IMAX® film, Turtle Odyssey.

Explore an incredible world beneath the waves at Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures, the newest interactive exhibition on now at the Ontario Science Centre. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre) Through play and imagination, visitors can learn more about marine life and protecting our oceans at the Ontario Science Centre’s interactive exhibition, Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre) Peer through periscopes, crank a propeller and so much more at Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures. Don’t miss ocean-related programs and events all summer long at the Ontario Science Centre. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

Open every day this summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Canada Day (July 1), Civic Holiday (August 7) and Labour Day (September 4), the Science Centre has plenty of science-filled family fun with more than 500 fascinating exhibits to discover around every corner.

NEW DAILY PROGRAMS – July to September

Use props and costumes to Dress the Diver for an underwater adventure

for an underwater adventure Build a mechanical arm prototype and pick-up sea artifacts in Marine Mechanics Lab

Learn about diverse sea-life and ecosystems with trivia, experiments and more in Deep Sea Adventures, a live Auditorium show

SPECIAL EVENTS THIS SUMMER

Get up close and personal with Creatures from the Sea including sea stars, urchins and fish on July 5 and 19, August 2 , 16, and 30, at 1 p.m.

including sea stars, urchins and fish on and 19, , 16, and 30, at Learn about ocean restoration and step into the Sea Dome with Underwater Observations with Ocean Wise on July 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

on and 16 from Play games, trivia, arts and crafts and learn All About Piping Plovers with Birds Canada on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

on July 22 from Meet the Water Rangers and engage in hands-on demos to learn about water quality across ecosystems on August 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Make the most out of your visit with these helpful tips! Plus, book your tickets in advance to avoid lineups, and save on general admission to the Science Centre with CityPASS or by staying at any of our partner hotels.

Voyage to the Deep is supported by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund and Ontario Power Generation (OPG). Our summer programming is supported by Coca-Cola Canada Bottling.

