IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - At a virtual press conference given jointly with the Honourable David Joanasie, Nunavut's Minister of Education, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that the Government of Canada is providing $10,769,000 in funding to École des Trois-Soleils and the Centre de la petite enfance les Petits Nanooks child care centre for work to expand their premises and modernize their equipment. The Government of Nunavut has committed to investing $9,001,000 in this important project, which involves adding a gymnasium and four classrooms, purchasing equipment, and expanding the child care centre. Once expanded and better equipped, École des Trois-Soleils will be able to accommodate all of the region's Francophone students under one roof. Currently, students have to transfer to an English-language high school after grade 8.

Inuktut, English and French are Nunavut's three official languages. As the territory's Francophone population has grown, this increase has been particularly noticeable within the school system. It is therefore important for the federal government to support this official-language minority community.

In addition to wanting to preserve Inuktut, the Government of Nunavut aspires to make this territory a fully bilingual society whose population would be fluent not only in Inuktut, but also in English or French.

Quotes

"All Canadians have the right to a quality education in their first and second languages, regardless of the community to which they belong. By strengthening Nunavut's Francophone educational infrastructure and networks, our government is helping the Francophonie flourish in the country's northernmost region."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Nunavut has a young and growing population with vibrant languages flourishing in our territory. It is always a delight to see schools and childcare facilities expanded and improved because young people deserve the best learning environments. This building upgrade will certainly be a positive impact for many Nunavummiut linguistically and culturally."

—The Honourable David Joanasie, Nunavut Minister of Education

Quick Facts

In 2016, 4.4 percent of Nunavut's population could conduct a conversation in French, an increase of 0.6 percent since 2001.

In 2016, 1.8 percent of Nunavut's population reported French as their mother tongue or language regularly used at home.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages – 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

Official Languages Support Programs

Infographic: The French Presence in Nunavut

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN and @capital_exp.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, 613-295-3617, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Troy Rhoades, A/Manager, Communications, Department of Education, Government of Nunavut, 867-975-5680, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

